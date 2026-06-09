Sedinam’s extradition from US shows absconding will not shield accused persons – Tuah-Yeboah

Former Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has warned that fleeing Ghana will not shield individuals from prosecution or punishment, following the extradition of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer Sedinam Tamakloe-Attionu from the United States.

According to Mr. Tuah-Yeboah, the extradition sends a powerful message that the Ghanaian state is prepared to pursue persons accused or convicted of criminal offences, particularly corruption-related crimes, beyond its borders.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 9, on the implications of the case, he said individuals who attempt to evade justice by absconding should not assume they are beyond the reach of the law.

"It sends a signal that if you engage in any corrupt act, the state will pursue you. If you are to stand trial in Ghana and you decide to abscond, wherever you may be in the world, provided Ghana has an extradition arrangement with that country, the state can go ahead and prosecute you. If you are convicted and sentenced, you will be brought back to serve your sentence," he said.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah described the extradition as evidence that Ghana remains committed to enforcing its laws and holding public officials accountable for their actions.

He added that the development reinforces the country's reputation as a nation governed by the rule of law and one that honours its obligations under international legal frameworks.

"This shows that Ghana is a nation of laws and also a nation that abides by its obligations under international law," he noted.

The comments come in the wake of the extradition of Sedinam Tamakloe-Attionu, who was convicted in absentia by an Accra High Court in 2024 and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for causing financial loss to the state and stealing in connection with the disbursement of MASLOC funds.

The court found that her actions during her tenure as MASLOC Chief Executive between 2013 and 2016 resulted in a financial loss of nearly GH¢90 million to the state. She was convicted alongside businessman Daniel Axim.

Following the conviction, Ghanaian authorities formally sought her extradition from the United States. A U.S. District Court in Nevada subsequently certified the request, clearing the way for her return to Ghana.

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