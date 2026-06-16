NDC orchestrated CJ’s removal on weak grounds – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Removed Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo

Former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has criticised the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for removing former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, on weak grounds.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 16, Mr Tuah-Yeboah argued that the allegations and circumstances surrounding the petition for the Chief Justice's removal do not warrant such a significant constitutional action.

According to him, the removal of Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo must be based on strong, credible and compelling evidence, given the importance of judicial independence to Ghana's democratic governance, but the NDC failed to observe that.

In September 2025, President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, from office.

This follows receipt of the report of the Committee constituted under Article 146(6) to inquire into a petition submitted by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr Daniel Ofori. After considering the petition and the evidence, the Committee found that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established and recommended her removal from office.

Under Article 146(9), the President is required to act in accordance with the committee’s recommendation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.