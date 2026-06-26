Sentuo Oil Refinery expansion will reduce fuel imports when completed – John Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, says the expansion of the Sentuo Oil Refinery will enable Ghana to reduce its reliance on imported finished petroleum products once the project is completed.

Speaking at the commissioning and sod-cutting ceremony for Phase II of the Sentuo Oil Refinery on Thursday, June 25, Mr Jinapor said the investment reflects growing investor confidence in Ghana's economy and will significantly strengthen the country's petroleum industry.

"This transformational investment will increase the refinery's capacity from 40,000 to 100,000 barrels per day, reinforcing investor confidence in Ghana's economy and strengthening our petroleum industry," he said.

According to the Minister, the expansion will not only increase refining capacity but also create jobs, improve energy security, promote local value addition, reduce imports and support Ghana's industrialisation agenda.

"Beyond expanding capacity, the project will create jobs, enhance energy security, boost local value addition, reduce imports, and accelerate industrialisation," Mr Jinapor said.

He expressed confidence that the combined output of the Sentuo Refinery and the Tema Oil Refinery would transform Ghana's downstream petroleum sector.

"When Tema Oil Refinery and Sentuo operate at full capacity, it will completely eliminate the importation of finished products and enhance our ability to supply petroleum products to the sub-region," he said.

President John Dramani Mahama, Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, industry leaders and other dignitaries attended the ceremony to officially launch Phase II of the expansion project.

Mr Jinapor reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for investment in the energy sector.

"Government remains committed to implementing policies that attract investment, support local refining, and build a competitive, sustainable petroleum sector that drives economic growth and shared prosperity," he added.

He also congratulated the founder and management of Sentuo Refinery on what he described as a significant milestone for Ghana's petroleum industry.

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