International

Serial thief who stole Kristi Noem’s handbag sentenced to three years in prison

Source: BBC  
  22 April 2026 11:41pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A serial thief who stole a handbag from former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Noem had her handbag - with $3,000 (£2,260) in cash inside - swiped while she was dining at a Washington DC restaurant with her family last April.

The Gucci bag was one of many stolen by Mario Bustamante Leiva, who did not realise he was targeting a cabinet secretary, prosecutors said.

Bustamante Leiva, a 50-year-old native of Chile, faces deportation after his sentence, said the justice department.

"Bustamante Leiva came to Washington illegally to prey on citizens of the district," Jeanine Pirro, US attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a statement. "His pattern of theft ends here."

In November, Bustamante Leiva pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and one count of first-degree theft.

Investigators were able to identify him as a suspect in the crimes through a gift card he purchased with a stolen credit card.

Noem, who is also a former South Dakota governor, was eating at the popular Capital Burger restaurant with her handbag underneath her seat when he took it, the BBC's US partner CBS reported.

Police recovered the bag from Bustamante Leiva's motel room, the justice department said.

It contained several personal items in addition to the cash, including her driver's licence, passport and DHS access badge, law enforcement sources told CBS at the time of the theft.

According to the justice department, Bustamente Leiva often hid his pickpocketing by draping a coat over his arm. He made purchases with his victims' credit cards "within minutes" of taking them.

The Secret Service investigated the incident alongside the police.

Because she was a cabinet official at the time, Noem had Secret Service protection and officers were with her at the restaurant when her bag went missing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group