Shippers’ Authority hails High Court dismissal of bid to halt container charge directive

The Ghana Shippers' Authority's (GSA) says the implementation of the directive capping the Container Administrative Charge (CAC) at GH¢720 per Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) is in force following a High Court ruling on Friday, which dismissed an application by the Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG) and some shipping agents to halt its implementation.

The Ghana Shippers' Authority, in a statement issued on Monday, said the court ruled that the regulatory directive issued on May 11, 2026, had already taken effect and therefore declined to grant the interlocutory injunction sought by the applicants.

According to the Authority, the court also held that granting the injunction would impede its statutory mandate to regulate the commercial shipping industry.

The ruling means the directive capping the Container Administrative Charge at GH¢720 per TEU remains valid and enforceable.

The Authority has consequently directed all shipping lines and their agents to comply immediately with the directive.

It warned that any shipping line or shipping agent that fails to comply would be subject to regulatory and enforcement action under Sections 36 and 47 of the Ghana Shippers' Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122), and other applicable laws.

The GSA also urged importers, exporters, freight forwarders and other users of shipping services to report any instances of non-compliance through its established complaint and reporting channels for the necessary regulatory action.

The Authority said it remained committed to protecting the interests of both shippers and shipping lines while promoting transparency and fairness in the application of shipping service charges.

It added that it would continue to pursue its mandate of regulating the commercial shipping industry in support of the government's efforts to reduce the cost of doing business in Ghana.

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