Singaporean man pleads guilty in US to massive crypto heist

Malone Lam, 22, is accused of organising a group of friends to steal cryptocurrency

A Singaporean man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a racketeering conspiracy charge in the US for organising one of the biggest ever cryptocurrency thefts.

Malone Lam admitted to teaming up with friends to steal $245m (£181m) of bitcoin and laundering the proceeds.

The 22-year-old and his associates spent up to $500,000 on nightclub visits, according to the US Department of Justice (DOJ). It also said they bought a fleet of exotic cars, ranging in value from $100,000 to $ 3.8 million.

Lam faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly did not immediately schedule a sentencing hearing for him.

"If you build a cybercrime empire, we will find you, dismantle your operation, and hold you accountable," said US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said.

"This defendant led an international network that preyed on victims through deception, invaded their privacy, and stole hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency," she added.

In an image released by US authorities, Lam is seen partying in a Miami nightclub in September 2024, holding large amounts of cash

According to court documents, the conspiracy began no later than October 2023 and continued to at least May 2025.

The co-conspirators - who came from California, Connecticut, New York, Florida, and outside the US - met via online gaming platforms.

The DOJ said Lam - who also went by the names Anne Hathaway, $$$, King Greavy - was the ringleader of the criminal enterprise, who identified victims and coordinated the roles of the different conspirators.

They tricked people into giving away confidential information as well as conducted occasional home break-ins to obtain details that allowed them to drain their victims' cryptocurrency wallets, the DOJ said.

The stolen cryptocurrency was also used to buy Hermes Birkin handbags, valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, which were thrown into crowds at nightclub parties, according to the DOJ.

Other items that the DOJ said the proceeds were spent on included high-end watches worth up to $500,000, luxury clothing valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, rental homes in Los Angeles, the Hamptons, and Miami, private jet rentals for travel and a team of private security guards.

US authorities also released this image of supercars used by Lam's group

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