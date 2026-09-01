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Skytrain Trial: Court rejects Ameyaw Ekumfi’s bid to halt proceedings

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  1 September 2026 11:57am
Solomon Asamoah and Prof Ameyaw Ekumfi.
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The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by Prof Christopher Ameyaw Ekumfi seeking to halt proceedings in the ongoing Skytrain trial at the High Court.

Prof Ameyaw Ekumfi, former Board Chair of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) and the second accused, had asked the Court of Appeal to stay proceedings pending his appeal against the High Court’s refusal to uphold his submission of no case.

The Court of Appeal, however, held that Prof Ekumfi had not demonstrated exceptional circumstances to justify the relief he was seeking.

The court therefore ordered that the case should take its normal course.

The ruling comes shortly after the Supreme Court also dismissed an injunction application by the first accused, former GIIF boss Solomon Asamoah, seeking to halt the trial.

With both applications out of the way, the accused persons are expected to file their defences by September 23, 2026, for the trial to proceed.

Prof Ameyaw Ekumfi and Mr Asamoah are standing trial over allegations that $2 million was paid for the proposed Skytrain project without approval from the GIIF Board.

The Court of Appeal panel was made up of Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, Presiding, Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah and Justice Franklina Gesila Adanu.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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