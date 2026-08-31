Supreme Court dismisses injunction bid seeking to halt Skytrain trial

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The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Solomon Asamoah, seeking to halt proceedings in the ongoing Skytrain trial.
Mr Asamoah, the first accused in the case, had filed an application for certiorari seeking to quash the High Court’s decision to dismiss his submission of no case after the prosecution closed its case.
He subsequently applied for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the High Court from continuing with the trial pending the determination of his certiorari application.
But the Supreme Court, sitting as a single-Judge court, dismissed the injunction application on Monday, August 31, 2026.
Justice Senyo Dzamefe, who heard the application after arguments were presented last Friday, held that the applicant’s own affidavit evidence did not disclose a serious case to be tried.
The Court further held that the issues raised by Mr Asamoah were matters properly within the remit of an appeal.
It also found that the trial judge’s decision to rule on the submission of no case was not an exercise undertaken without jurisdiction or in excess of jurisdiction.
The Court further ruled that Mr Asamoah had failed to demonstrate the irreparable harm that would result if the injunction was not granted.
The decision means the High Court can proceed with the Skytrain trial without waiting for the Supreme Court to determine the substantive certiorari application.
Read Also: Sky Train case: Solomon Asamoah challenges no-case ruling at Supreme Court
Defence deadline
The High Court has scheduled September 23 as the final extended deadline for the accused persons to file their defence, should they choose to do so.
Meanwhile, the second accused person, former GIIF Board Chairman Professor Christopher Ameyaw Ekumfi, has filed a fresh application for a stay of proceedings.
That application is scheduled to be heard by the Court of Appeal on September 1.
Skytrain trial
Mr Asamoah and Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi are standing trial over allegations that $2 million was paid towards the Skytrain project without the approval of the GIIF Board.
Mr Asamoah is a former CEO of GIIF, while Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi is a former Board Chairman of the Fund.
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