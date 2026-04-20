Super-slim Welsh house sells for just £45,000

Audio By Carbonatix
It can claim to be one of Britain's skinniest homes, but there was plenty of interest when a house in the south Wales valleys sold for just under £45,000, around twice the estimate.
At its widest, the one-bedroom cottage in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf is a super-slim 7.5ft (2.2m).
And there is room to stretch out - length-ways at least - in the garden.
The property, which was initially listed for £23,000, attracted 35 bids at auction.
The tiny property on Llewellyn Street has all the typical rooms with a hallway, fitted bathroom and kitchen. But it also includes UPVC double glazing, garage and a garden.
It's not the only Welsh property to be lacking in inches, but not interest.
On the quayside in Conwy, a 16th Century house, claims to be Britain's smallest. It measures just 6ft (1.8m) wide, and 10ft (3m) high and was declared unfit for habitation in 1900 when it was rented by a local fisherman who stood at 6ft ins.
In 2020, the tourist attraction was closed due to Coronavirus restrictions leaving visitors only allowed to outside but not go in for the whistle-stop tour.
A Victorian house in Shepherd's Bush in London (1.6m wide) lays a claim to be England's narrowest.
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