Suppliers to picket Education Ministry over GH¢50m Free SHS debt

The National Association of Institutional Suppliers (NAIS) has announced that it will proceed with its planned picket at the Ministry of Education despite fresh assurances from government officials over outstanding payments owed to its members under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

The association is demanding the payment of approximately GH¢50 million for supplies delivered to public senior high schools since 2023.

The decision follows a meeting between NAIS and officials of the Free SHS Secretariat on Wednesday, June 10, during which suppliers were briefed on efforts being made to process their claims and urged to remain patient.

However, the association says the assurances are not enough to halt the planned protest.

In a statement issued on June 3, NAIS explained that the picketing exercise had become necessary due to the prolonged delay in settling debts owed to suppliers of school uniforms, house dresses and school cloths under the Free SHS programme.

According to the association, members have not received payment for goods supplied since 2023 despite numerous engagements with the relevant authorities.

President of NAIS, Emmanuel Ayivor, said repeated promises from the government had failed to translate into actual payments.

He noted that while members welcomed the engagement with officials of the Free SHS Secretariat, they remained dissatisfied with the continued delays in settling the debt.

Mr Ayivor stressed that the association was determined to proceed with Thursday's picket at the Ministry of Education until concrete steps are taken to clear the outstanding arrears.

The suppliers argue that the delays are affecting their operations and threatening the sustainability of businesses that have fulfilled contracts under the government's flagship education programme.

The planned demonstration is expected to pile further pressure on authorities to resolve the longstanding payment concerns as suppliers seek the immediate release of funds owed for contracts executed over the past two years.

The Free SHS programme remains one of the government's flagship social interventions, providing free secondary education to thousands of students across the country. However, concerns over delayed payments to service providers and suppliers have periodically emerged as a challenge to the programme's implementation.

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