Telecel Ghana Foundation drives health impact during the Asogli Festival

Telecel Ghana Foundation is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month with health screenings, breast cancer education and community outreach initiatives that have already reached hundreds of residents and students across the Volta Region.

The initiatives form part of the organisation’s contribution to the Asogli Festival celebrations, promoting preventive healthcare during festive seasons.

The outreach combined the Foundation’s flagship HealthFest programme with a breast cancer awareness campaign delivered in partnership with music duo Lali x Lola. The duo won the TGMA 2026 Music for Good award for their CroxItOut Breast Cancer awareness initiative.

The Foundation provided free health screenings to 621 people and supported more than 300 NHIS registrations and renewals. Services included screening for malaria, typhoid, hepatitis B and HIV, as well as dental care, helping residents identify potential health concerns early and access timely medical attention.

Complementing the community outreach, the breast cancer awareness and screening programme at OLA Senior High School brought together more than 500 students from OLA Senior High School and Mawuko Girls’ Senior High School.

The engagement combined health education, mentorship and advocacy to promote early detection and strengthen awareness among young people.

The partnership builds on Lali x Lola’s award-winning CroxItOut campaign, which blends education, advocacy and entertainment to raise breast cancer awareness and encourage early detection among young people and communities.

Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, said the initiative reflects the Foundation’s commitment to delivering interventions that address genuine community needs.

“Too often, people know they should prioritise their health but do not always have the opportunity to do so. Our role is to help close that gap by bringing health services and awareness directly to communities and creating spaces where people can ask questions, get screened and make informed decisions about their wellbeing.”

Beneficiaries and residents commended Telecel Ghana Foundation for bringing essential healthcare services directly to their communities.

“I came to the market as I usually do on market days and was pleasantly surprised to find Telecel Ghana Foundation offering free health screenings. I took part and am grateful for the opportunity to access these healthcare services. Thank you, Telecel Ghana Foundation,” said Madam Vida.

Another beneficiary, Lucris Xornam, described the experience as timely and impactful: “I had a very positive experience during the health screening.

"The healthcare professionals were welcoming and supportive, and they took the time to attend to everyone. I am grateful to Telecel Ghana Foundation for bringing this free health screening exercise to the people of Ho.”

By combining healthcare delivery, education, and strategic partnerships, Telecel Ghana Foundation continues to advance its mission to improve health outcomes and enhance the quality of life in communities across Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.