Crime | Regional

Tetegu taxi driver murder: Court urges police to expedite action on duplicate docket 

Source: GNA  
  13 May 2026 10:35pm
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The Adabraka District Court has adjourned to May 26 the case in which Gifty Oppong, a policewoman, is accused of killing a taxi driver at Tetegu, near Weija in Accra. 

The relieving judge directed the prosecution to expedite action in preparing a duplicate docket to be forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Department for advice. 

When the case was called on Wednesday, Inspector Sandra Amarkye, holding brief for the prosecution, told the court that the police were yet to submit the duplicate docket to the Attorney-General’s Department for advice. 

The prosecution, therefore, prayed for an adjournment. 

The court recalled that the matter had been before it since February 3, 2026, and questioned the prosecution over the delay in forwarding the duplicate docket to the Attorney-General’s Department. 

Mr Raymond Felli, counsel for the accused, indicated that he would proceed to the High Court with a bail application. 

The court subsequently remanded Gifty Oppong into police custody. 

Oppong is alleged to have shot and killed Edward Awuku Owusu, also known as Papa Kwesi, following a confrontation. 

She is facing a murder charge, but her plea has been preserved by the court. 

The shooting incident reportedly occurred on January 19, 2026, at Tetegu, near Weija in Accra. 

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the victim was rushed to the Police Hospital after the shooting but was pronounced dead on arrival. 

A police statement also noted that the accused sustained injuries to her head and both legs after allegedly being hit by a vehicle while attempting to leave the scene. 

She was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Exhibits retrieved from the scene included one live 9mm round, a magazine, and one empty 9mm cartridge. 

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