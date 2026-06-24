The smartest $130,000 property investment in Accra at the moment

Why Zenwood's one-bedroom apartments present a rare investment opportunity in airport residential.

In real estate, the best investments are often identified by investing in the right product, characterised by a simple formula: the right location, the right price, the right amenities, and the right fixtures, resulting in strong rental demand and high yields. Finding all these in today's Accra market is becoming increasingly difficult, particularly in premium locations where prices have risen significantly over the past few years.

This is what makes Zenwood a compelling opportunity in Ghana at the moment. Located in Airport Residential Area, one of Accra's most sought-after addresses, Zenwood offers spacious, wellness-focused one-bedroom apartments ranging from 54 sqm to 61 sqm, starting at just $130,000. At this price point, investors gain access to a prime location that continues to attract expatriates, corporate executives, and professionals seeking quality accommodation close to the city's key business and lifestyle destinations.

Can a $130,000 one-bed investment today generate high rental income while positioning you for future capital growth?

The appeal of Zenwood is straightforward. The entry price is low enough to generate attractive rental yields, the apartments are spacious enough to appeal to the right tenants for long stays, and the location is established enough to support consistent demand year-round.

Airport Residential remains one of Accra's strongest rental markets due to its proximity to Kotoka International Airport, multinational companies, embassies, healthcare facilities, and leading educational institutions. This steady demand has helped the area maintain premium rental rates and relatively short vacancy periods compared to many other locations.

What Rental Income Can Investors Expect?

For investors focused on long-term rentals, Zenwood one-bedroom apartments are projected to generate monthly rental income between $1,200 and $1,500, translating into estimated gross yields of 10% to 13% per annum. These returns are supported by the development's location, apartment sizes, and lifestyle offerings, all of which enhance its appeal to high-quality tenants.

The opportunity becomes even more attractive for investors interested in short-term rentals. With estimated nightly rates ranging from $100 to $150 and projected occupancy levels between 60% and 70%, Zenwood has the potential to achieve gross yields of 20% to 26% per annum. The development's proximity to the airport and business districts makes it particularly attractive to business travellers, consultants, and expatriates seeking temporary accommodation.

Beyond rental income, investors also stand to benefit from capital appreciation. Historically, Airport Residential has demonstrated strong property value growth due to limited land availability, ongoing infrastructure improvements, and sustained demand from both local and international buyers. With an estimated annual appreciation rate of 8% to 10%, investors can grow their capital while earning rental income.

What Makes Zenwood Different?

The investment case rests on four key advantages:

An Entry Price You Won’t Find in Airport Residential At This Specification

At $130,000, Zenwood provides access to one of Accra's most established rental markets at a highly competitive price. Comparable apartments in the area often command significantly higher acquisition costs, making it harder for investors to achieve attractive yields.

Spacious Apartments Designed for Long-Term Tenants

Starting at 54 sqm, the apartments offer functional layouts that appeal to professionals seeking comfort, privacy, and convenience. Larger one-bedroom apartments tend to attract longer-staying tenants who are willing to pay premium rents.

A Prime Location with Consistent Rental Demand

Airport Residential remains one of Accra's most resilient rental markets. Its proximity to the airport, embassies, multinational offices, healthcare facilities, and international schools continues to attract a steady stream of high-quality tenants year-round.

Wellness Amenities That Create Rental Appeal

Today's tenants are increasingly choosing developments that prioritise wellness and improve their lifestyle. Zenwood has been designed around wellness, convenience, and everyday comfort, helping it stand out in a competitive rental market.

While location is a critical factor in any property investment, it is no longer enough on its own. Today's tenants are increasingly drawn to developments that offer convenience, wellness, and reliability.

Zenwood has been designed around these expectations. Residents will enjoy access to a swimming pool, a Zen yoga studio, a fully equipped gym, a rooftop bar and garden, and a café lounge. These amenities create a lifestyle experience that not only attracts tenants but also encourages longer stays and higher rental rates.

How Does the Payment Plan Work?

One of the biggest barriers to property investment is the need for substantial upfront capital. Zenwood addresses this challenge through flexible 24-month payment plans that allow buyers to spread payments over the period.

Rather than committing the full $130,000 immediately, investors can structure payments to align with their financial goals and cash flow. This flexibility makes ownership accessible to a broader range of buyers while allowing them to secure today's pricing before values potentially increase as construction progresses.

Looking for a property that offers both rental income and long-term growth?

Successful property investment is often about recognizing value before the wider market does. Zenwood offers a combination that is becoming increasingly difficult to find in Accra: a prime Airport Residential location, spacious one-bedroom apartments, attractive rental yield potential, strong prospects for capital appreciation, and a flexible payment structure.

For investors looking to build wealth through rental income and long-term appreciation, Zenwood presents a rare combination of affordability, strong rental potential, and future growth and stands out as one of the smartest buys currently available.

Speak to a consultant today on 0 55 935 2042 to reserve your unit, visit www.zenwoodgh.com for more information. Marketed and sold by Krafthaus Limited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.