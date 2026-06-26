This Saturday on Newsfile: Torkornoo case, Larry Dogbe jail, $208 million meth bust and ‘Ken Must Go’

Viewers and listeners can expect another robust national conversation this Saturday, June 27, as Newsfile, hosted by veteran broadcaster Samson Lardy Anyenini, turns its attention to some of Ghana's most topical legal, political and governance issues.

The programme, which airs live from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on JoyNews, Joy FM 99.7 FM and Luv FM 99.5 FM, will bring together a panel of experts to dissect recent developments dominating public discourse.

Among the key issues slated for discussion is the decision of the ECOWAS Court to dismiss former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's application, alongside the jailing of the Managing Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe, by the High Court, with panellists expected to examine whether the outcomes represent justice being served.

The programme will also delve into the implications of the $208 million methamphetamine seizure linked to Ghana, amid growing concerns about the country's vulnerability to transnational drug trafficking.

Discussions are expected to assess whether the development points to a broader narcotics challenge and whether the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has the capacity and resources to confront the growing threat.

Another issue expected to spark lively debate is the "Ken Must Go" campaign, with panellists examining whether calls to dismiss NPP stalwart Kennedy Agyapong from the party are justified or politically motivated amid growing internal tensions within the party.

The discussion panel will feature Alexander Twum-Barimah, Deputy Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission; physician and political activist Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy; constitutional rights and policy strategy adviser at Democracy Hub, Oliver-Barker Vormawor; and the Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko.

As always, Newsfile is expected to provide in-depth analysis, diverse perspectives and vigorous debate on issues shaping the national agenda, with members of the public encouraged to follow the discussions live and participate through the programme's interactive platforms.

Newsfile airs live on the JoyNews channel on digital satellite channels 421 on DSTV and 144 on GoTV, and streams on JoyNews’ Facebook or YouTube channels.

Viewers can also follow the discussion by tuning in to Joy 99.7 FM or Luv 99.5 FM on the radio or stream the discussion live on either Google or Apple Podcasts.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.