TIIP to drive value addition, investment and job creation – TDC Ghana MD

Managing Director of TDC Ghana Limited, Courage Nunekpeku.

The Managing Director of TDC Ghana Limited, Courage Nunekpeku, has described the launch of the Tema Integrated Industrial Park (TIIP) as a significant milestone in Ghana's industrialisation agenda, saying the project will accelerate value addition, attract investment and create sustainable employment.

The 83.13-hectare (205.41-acre) industrial park, located within Tema's heavy industrial enclave, is being developed through a partnership between TDC Ghana Limited, the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms.

The project is expected to strengthen Ghana's manufacturing sector, attract local and foreign investment, and position the country as a major industrial and export hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In April 2026, the three partners incorporated the Tema Integrated Industrial Parks Company Limited (TIIPCo), a special purpose vehicle established to develop, manage and operate the industrial park. The facility is expected to be fully occupied by factories and industries within the next 24 months.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Nunekpeku said the project would play a pivotal role in transforming Ghana's economy by promoting local processing of raw materials and creating long-term employment opportunities.

"This launch marks the beginning of a transformative partnership between TDC Ghana Limited, the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms to advance Ghana's industrialisation agenda through value addition, investment promotion, job creation and sustainable economic growth," he said.

He commended President John Dramani Mahama for championing the initiative, describing his leadership as instrumental in bringing the project to fruition.

"Today's groundbreaking event is the result of the relentless commitment and vision of the President to reposition Ghana on an industrial path that will ultimately create the much-needed jobs for our people and make Ghana an industrial hub in Africa," Mr Nunekpeku stated.

He also expressed appreciation to the President for gracing the occasion.

"We are deeply honoured by the presence of His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama, whose steadfast commitment to industrial transformation and economic development continues to inspire initiatives of this nature," he added.

Launching the project, President Mahama said the industrial park forms part of the government's broader strategy to move Ghana beyond the export of raw materials by expanding domestic processing and manufacturing.

According to the President, the initiative is expected to attract substantial private sector investment, create thousands of jobs and boost exports under the AfCFTA framework.

Mr Nunekpeku described the Tema Integrated Industrial Park as more than just an industrial estate, saying it represents the foundation of Ghana's long-term industrial transformation.

He added that the project would also serve as the model for a proposed 11,000-acre industrial park, further strengthening Ghana's ambition to become one of Africa's leading industrial and manufacturing hubs.

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