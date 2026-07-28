TOHFE launches Kumasi Street Food Tour to celebrate Ghana’s culinary heritage

Tourism and Hospitality For Everyone (TOHFE) is set to launch the maiden edition of the Kumasi Street Food Tour with Dr Ben as part of efforts to promote domestic tourism and showcase Ghana’s rich culinary heritage.

The one-day experiential event, scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026, will take participants through some of Kumasi’s notable food spots while offering insights into the city’s culture, history and traditions.

TOHFE, a registered tourism advocacy and destination promotion organisation, said the initiative is designed to go beyond food tasting by connecting participants with local communities and the stories behind Ghanaian cuisine.

Founder of TOHFE, Dr. Benjamin Appiah Osei, popularly known as Dr Ben, said street food represents an important part of Ghana’s identity and provides opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

“Street food is more than a meal; it reflects our culture, our history and our identity. Through the Kumasi Street Food Tour, we want participants to experience the city from the perspective of its people, while creating opportunities for local food vendors and encouraging Ghanaians to appreciate the richness of our own destinations,” he said.

Participants will experience a variety of local delicacies while also exploring selected attractions, including a guided tour of the historic Manhyia Palace Museum, sightseeing tours across parts of Kumasi, a bus party and networking activities.

The organisers expect the event to attract food enthusiasts, tourists, students, professionals, content creators and visitors interested in exploring Kumasi through food and culture.

Participation for the tour is set at GH¢100 per person, covering transportation and drinks at various food stops. Participants will purchase meals directly from vendors, a model TOHFE says will support local businesses and promote community-based tourism.

Dr. Ben said the initiative is expected to become an annual tourism experience that contributes to destination marketing while positioning Kumasi as a leading culinary tourism destination in West Africa.

“We believe food has the power to tell powerful stories about a destination. This tour is an invitation to both Ghanaians and international visitors to taste, explore and experience Kumasi in a completely different way,” he said.

The organisers believe the project will contribute to renewed interest in domestic tourism by encouraging Ghanaians to discover and appreciate attractions, traditions and experiences within the country.

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