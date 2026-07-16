TOR receives one million barrels of Ghana’s Jubilee crude to boost local refining

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has taken delivery of one million barrels of Ghana's indigenous Jubilee Medium Sweet Crude, marking another milestone in efforts to restore the country's only state-owned refinery to full operations and expand domestic petroleum refining.

The crude cargo, delivered aboard the MT Apache on July 15, 2026, is expected to be processed into petroleum products for both the domestic and regional markets as part of the government's strategy to strengthen energy security, reduce dependence on imported refined products and add value to Ghana's crude oil resources.

In a statement, TOR described the delivery as the fulfilment of President John Dramani Mahama's commitment to ensure that crude oil produced in Ghana is refined locally to maximise national value.

The refinery noted that the latest shipment represents the second one-million-barrel consignment of Ghanaian indigenous crude supplied to TOR under President Mahama's leadership. The first was delivered in December 2016 aboard the MT Bodeira during his previous administration.

According to TOR, the latest cargo also marks its third one-million-barrel crude shipment since May this year, following earlier deliveries of Bonga and Baleine crude.

The refinery said the three consignments had enabled it to sustain refining activities and continue producing petroleum products to serve Ghana and neighbouring markets.

Energy security

TOR said the steady supply of crude would support the government's broader objective of strengthening the country's petroleum value chain while promoting industrialisation and value addition.

"These supplies have enabled the refinery to continue producing petroleum products for both the domestic and regional markets, advancing Ghana's energy security while promoting industrialisation and value addition," the statement said.

The refinery further reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government's vision of integrating Ghana's upstream and downstream petroleum industries.

"TOR remains firmly committed to delivering on the president's vision of strengthening the link between Ghana's upstream and downstream petroleum sectors, creating jobs, enhancing energy security, reducing import dependence, and positioning Ghana as a competitive refining hub for West Africa."

Appreciation

TOR expressed appreciation to President Mahama for what it described as his continued support for the revival of the refinery.

"We wish to express our profound gratitude to H.E. President John Dramani Mahama for his steadfast commitment, visionary leadership, and unwavering support for the revival of Ghana's only state-owned refinery. His confidence in TOR continues to inspire us to deliver operational excellence in service to the nation."

The refinery also commended the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, for his role in restoring refining operations and ensuring a consistent supply of crude.

It further acknowledged the contribution of crude suppliers, Fujeirah and Triangle Trading Commodities, as well as regulators, financiers, logistics providers and technical partners for supporting the refinery's ongoing operational recovery.

Background

The Tema Oil Refinery, commissioned in 1963, is Ghana's only state-owned refinery and plays a strategic role in the country's energy sector.

After years of intermittent operations due to financial and operational challenges, the government has intensified efforts to restore the refinery through sustained crude oil supply and operational reforms.

The latest delivery of Jubilee Medium Sweet Crude, produced from one of Ghana's flagship offshore oil fields, forms part of that broader strategy to increase local refining capacity, strengthen energy security and reduce reliance on imported petroleum products.

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