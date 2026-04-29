Trump’s face to feature on commemorative US passports

The US will release a limited number of passports that feature a portrait of US President Donald Trump, the White House has confirmed.

First reported by Fox News, the passports will be released as part of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence in July.

An administration official has confirmed to the BBC that the new designs will be available to "any American citizen" who applies for a passport when the rollout kicks off, and will continue as long as availability lasts.

The passports will also only be available at the Washington Passport Agency.

In a rendering of the passport released by the US State Department, an image of Trump is seen surrounded by the text of the Declaration of Independence and the American flag, along with the president's signature in gold.

"President Trump's new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America's 250th birthday," a spokesperson for the White House told the BBC.

"Between the UFC250 Fight, the Great American State Fair, Freedom250 Grand Prix, and this new passport celebrating our freedom, President Trump continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration," they added.

Current US passports depict scenes from the country's history, such as the Moon landing, along with American symbols like the Statue of Liberty.

It is not clear whether US citizens will be able to opt out of the special edition.

The commemorative passport is the latest move by the administration to associate Trump's name and likeness with various government programmes and public buildings.

The US Mint has recently announced plans for a commemorative gold coin featuring Trump as past of the 250th anniversary, and the president is also set to become the first sitting US president to have his signature on US banknotes.

The board of the Kennedy Center voted to rename the performing arts centre the Trump-Kennedy Center in honour of the president, which was denounced by members of the late President John F Kennedy's family.

In early April, the White House unveiled the plans for the gold-accented giant victory arch, dubbed the "Arc de Trump". A federal panel has given preliminary approval for the 250ft (76m) in Washington DC, despite overwhelmingly negative feedback from members of the public and preservationist groups.

The president has also left a permanent mark on the White House itself, demolishing the East Wing to build a ballroom.

The White House has since been sued by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which alleges that construction began before plans were filed with the National Capital Planning Commission.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.