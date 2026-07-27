TV presenter and comedian Bill Oddie dies at 85

TV presenter and comedian Bill Oddie has died at the age of 85, his agent has said.

Oddie became a household name in the 1970s as part of zany TV comedy trio The Goodies, before concentrating on his love of wildlife, as one of the original hosts of BBC TV's Springwatch and other shows about birdwatching.

In a statement, David Foster said: "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Bill Oddie, the country's best-loved birder.

"Bill was a multi-talented celebrity – wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist. Yet it was never fame that he valued. Instead he encouraged us to respect and protect the environment."

Foster continued that Oddie "taught us the wonder of" the environment. "He protested, lobbied and campaigned for it.

"He led the way and people of all ages and backgrounds responded to his call. And such a massive contribution to conservation will never be forgotten.

"As Bill's agent I witnessed close hand his intelligence and wit. He was my friend and it was an honour and a privilege to represent him for so many years. I will miss him terribly."

Paying tribute, Oddie's former Springwatch co-host Kate Humble told BBC Radio 4's The World At One: "No-one could tell a story like Bill. No-one could make me laugh like Bill. No-one could enthuse anyone, whoever they were, to go outside and get excited about a robin.

"He just had that way of just making the natural world everybody's world, and I think that's what we all loved about him."

Oddie had many other interests and talents, she said. "He was so interested in so many things. He wasn't just the nerdy birder, or the funny, slightly irascible comedian, or the brilliant musician. He was all of those things. And he was always interested in everything."

She added: "Sometimes he'd be fantastically grumpy and would be the last person I'd want to see first thing in the morning, and other times he would just be the best company in the world, and he talked very openly about his struggles with mental health."

Jo Rowland, chief executive of the RSPCA, said: "I know many of our wildlife rescuers were inspired into animal welfare by Bill's groundbreaking broadcasting work and incredible knowledge of British birds, which brought the wonders of nature into millions of homes across the country.

"Nature has lost one of its best friends, fiercest champions and most iconic defenders. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the countless people he inspired to spend time birdwatching, to cherish nature, and to build a kinder world for animals."

Oddie was born in Rochdale, near Manchester, and grew up in Birmingham before attending Cambridge University, where he was a member of the illustrious Footlights comedy troupe.

Before graduating, he was already writing for shows like satirical TV series That Was The Week That Was in the early 1960s.

He went on to write and appear on programmes including I'm Sorry I'll Read That Again, At Last the 1948 Show, Twice a Fortnight and Doctor in The House.

Often, he starred and wrote alongside other up-and-coming comedy names like Monty Python's John Cleese, Michael Palin and Terry Jones, and his fellow future Goodies - Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden.

The Goodies got their own series in 1970, and the trio's slapstick comedy and madcap songs entertained millions of viewers for 12 years.

Oddie was "known as the hairy, cynical, anarchist member" of the group, the BFI said, and his contribution also included writing novelty songs like The Funky Gibbon and The Inbetweenies, which both reached the UK top 10.

The Goodies also worked together in the 80s on sci-fi comedy Astronauts and children's TV show Bananaman, and Oddie also appeared in popular kids' shows Tickle on the Tum, From the Top and The Bubblegum Brigade.

He turned his attention to his other great love, wildlife and ornithology, in BBC series including Birding with Bill Oddie, Britain Goes Wild with Bill Oddie, and Bill Oddie's How to Watch Wildlife.

Oddie was made an OBE in 2003 for services to wildlife conservation.

He co-presented the first four series of the BBC's annual Springwatch from 2005, as well as spin-off Autumnwatch.

'Brave' to speak about mental health

But after being dropped in 2009, he said he suffered "probably the worst 12 months of my life" due to his struggle with depression and bipolar disorder.

Humble praised Oddie for being one of the first celebrities to speak openly in public about his mental health struggles.

"He was one of the earliest, bravest people to say, 'No, this is something that I have, and this is something that I have to deal with, and my family has to deal with,' and it was really tough for him," she said.

"I was witness to that, but he was always very honest and straightforward and in the end, as I say, there was no-one who could make me laugh like Bill."

'He could never hide his enthusiasm'

Others paying tribute included actor and avid birdwatcher Samuel West, who wrote on X about the impact of watching Birding With Bill Oddie.

"Bill Oddie wore a great learning lightly, but he could never hide his enthusiasm," West said.

"His captivated, always improvised narration made that show the platonic ideal of natural history for me, and introduced a whole generation to the fascination of birds."

Naturalist and author Stephen Moss posted that Oddie "did more than anyone to popularise birding".

"Very sad news of the death of Bill Oddie: birder, comedian, musician, artist and environmental campaigner, and dear friend and colleague to me and many others," Moss wrote.

Oddie was married to children's TV writer and artist Laura Beaumont. They have a daughter, Rosie, while Oddie and his first wife - singer and actress Jean Hart - had two daughters, Bonnie and Kate.

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