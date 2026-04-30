UBIDS celebrates Prof. Bernard Akanbang’s Inaugural Lecture on development effectiveness

The University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) has held a grand inaugural lecture for Professor Bernard Afiik Akanpabadai Akanbang, the Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Professor of Development Planning.

Delivering his lecture on the theme, “From Development Planning to Impact: Strengthening Monitoring and Evaluation Systems for Development Effectiveness,” Prof. Akanbang addressed a packed university auditorium comprising academics, traditional leaders, students, mentees, and family members.

Prof. Akanbang challenged development practitioners, local governments, and institutions to rethink their approach to tracking progress, warning against the danger of treating the discipline as a mere reporting formality.

Speaking to JoyNews on the sidelines of the event, the newly inaugurated professor expanded on his proposed solutions, calling for a radical shift in how institutions handle data.

"I am making a case for learning-oriented monitoring and evaluation systems," Prof. Akanbang explained. "It is not enough to have the software in place and only collect data to show to others. That data should inform decision-making, it should inform the kind of services we produce, and it should bring about accountability in the delivery of our services."

To achieve this, he recommended that institutions transition away from purely administrative reporting and instead institute regular review meetings to reflect on progress, identify lessons learned, and adapt future strategies accordingly.

The academic rigor of the day eventually gave way to a deeply emotional and reflective atmosphere as Prof. Akanbang delivered his acknowledgments. He attributed his rise to the academic pinnacle to divine providence and a vast, unwavering support system.

He paid glowing tribute to his late parents, his late elder brother, Rev. Father David Akanbang, and the countless mentors who shaped his academic journey, reserving special praise for his wife, Sandra Ama Kaburi Akanbang, describing her as a vital mentor, counselor, and supporter throughout his journey.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies(UBIDS), Prof. Emmanuel Kanchebe Derible, underscored the significance of the inaugural lecture, describing it as a moment of deep intellectual reflection and accountability.

He highlighted the relevance of the lecture's theme to national progress, noting that true development is only achieved when planning architectures yield positive, life-changing impacts that address inherent systemic gaps.

The academic rigor of the day eventually gave way to a deeply emotional and reflective atmosphere as Prof. Akanbang delivered his acknowledgments. He attributed his rise to the academic pinnacle to divine providence and a vast, unwavering support system.

He paid glowing tribute to his late parents, his late elder brother, Rev. Father David Akanbang, and the countless mentors who shaped his academic journey, reserving special praise for his wife, Sandra Ama Kaburi Akanbang, describing her as a vital mentor, counselor, and supporter throughout his journey.

Following the lecture, the university choir provided a relaxing melodic backdrop as Vice-Chancellor Derible, the UBIDS College of Professors, visiting representatives from the University for Development Studies (UDS), the clergy, and family members all took their turns to present congratulatory gifts to the university's newest professor.

Bringing the ceremony to a close, the Vice-Chancellor reiterated the central theme of the lecture, noting that development planning without effective monitoring and evaluation cannot achieve sustainability.

He emphasised that monitoring and evaluation is fundamentally a learning process designed to enhance accountability and guarantee that communities benefit from the fruits of development.

He used his concluding remarks to officially project the institution's readiness for global collaboration.

"We are serving notice and informing the world that this university, the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, has expertise in M&E and we are ready, willing, and able to partner with you to bring about the kind of change that this world desires so badly," he declared.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed immense gratitude to Prof. Akanbang for his service, describing him as a "blessing to this university," while extending profound appreciation to his wife and family for their countless sacrifices.

He also thanked the traditional leadership, including the delegation representing the overlord of the Bulsa traditional area, Naa Amos Adangabe, representatives from sister universities, and the students.

He emphasised that their presence was not merely a show of support for the professor but a vital endorsement of the university's broader transformative agenda.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.