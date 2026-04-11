UDS demands apology for MPhil student wrongly branded as Tamale robber

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has moved swiftly to salvage the reputation of one of its postgraduate students, Mr. Prosper Kaba, after he was erroneously identified across media platforms as a suspect in a high-profile Tamale robbery.

In a rejoinder issued by the Office of the Registrar, the university clarified that Mr. Kaba, an MPhil student, has been the target of a catastrophic case of misidentification following the circulation of crime-scene and suspect photographs.

The confusion reportedly stemmed from images originally released to the media by the police. However, the university maintains that while Mr. Kaba was indeed present at the scene, his role was that of a target, not a perpetrator.

UDS stated unequivocally that Mr. Kaba “is not a suspect or participant in the said criminal act, but rather a victim of the incident.”

The university expressed deep concern that the student, identified in widely shared photos as the first individual on the left, was lumped in with alleged criminals, causing him “significant emotional and psychological harm.”

Beyond clearing Mr. Kaba’s name, the university pointed to inconsistencies in the reporting of the incident. UDS officials noted that in several publications, one of the actual suspects appeared to have been omitted or replaced, raising serious concerns regarding the "completeness and accuracy" of the narrative fed to the public.

The university administration described the ordeal as a “distressing case of misrepresentation” that has unfairly tarnished the character of a dedicated scholar.

UDS has issued an ultimatum to all media houses and social media influencers who carried the false reports. The institution is demanding an immediate retraction of the erroneous stories and the issuance of an "unqualified apology" to Mr. Kaba.

“Journalists [must] adhere strictly to standards of accuracy, fairness and responsibility, especially in cases with serious implications for individuals’ reputations,” the Registrar’s office cautioned, urging the press to correct the narrative to reflect Mr. Kaba’s true status as a victim.

As the university community rallies behind the embattled student, the case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of "trial by social media" and the devastating impact that a single mislabelled photograph can have on a citizen's life and career.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.