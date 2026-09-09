UMB, 3TREES launch paint outlets across constituencies ahead of Ghana’s 70th anniversary

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) and 3TREES Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a paint discount scheme that includes plans to establish a sales outlet in every constituency ahead of Ghana’s 70th independence anniversary.

The agreement forms part of the Brighten Ghana Initiative, which will offer discounts ranging from 35 per cent to 55 per cent on exterior all-weather paints, in line with approved specifications.

Sales are scheduled to run from October 1, 2026 to March 30, 2027, spanning the country’s anniversary on 6 March 2027.

The programme targets individuals, businesses, schools and community organisations undertaking painting and building maintenance projects.

Under the initiative’s proposed roadmap, Members of Parliament are expected to support local mobilisation and assist with the establishment of outlets in their constituencies.

The planned network is intended to bring participating products closer to communities and support local trade and employment. The outlets remain part of a future rollout, with local availability dependent on their establishment and opening.

UMB is participating alongside Strawberry Star and 3TREES Ghana. The bank will serve as the initiative’s Official Banking Partner and Settlement Bank and is developing a dedicated digital payment platform to facilitate purchases of participating paint products.

UMB’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah, said the bank’s involvement reflected its commitment to supporting national development beyond its core banking services.

The initiative links preparations for Ghana’s 70th anniversary with efforts to maintain and improve residential, commercial and community buildings.

Its stated objectives combine access to discounted paint with opportunities for constituency-level retail activity.

The applicable discount will depend on the eligible product and approved specifications, while customers’ access to local sales outlets will depend on the progress of the constituency rollout.

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