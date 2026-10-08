Hammond Agyen of Manhean Anglican ‘D’ Primary School in Tema

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has presented a brand-new 4x4 pick-up to Hammond Agyen of Manhean Anglican ‘D’ Primary School in Tema, the first runner-up in the Teacher category of the 2026 Ghana Teacher Prize.

The presentation took place at the 2026 Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), organised by the Ministry of Education through the National Teaching Council (NTC) to mark World Teachers’ Day under the theme, “Empowering Teachers: Architects of the Future.”

The Ghana Teacher Prize recognises excellence, professionalism and dedication within the teaching profession.

The ceremony was specially graced by the Vice President of the Republic, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who paid tribute to teachers for their contribution to education and national development and congratulated the award recipients.

The announcement was made by Edem Knight-Tay, Head of Corporate Communications at UMB, on behalf of the Bank, amid loud cheers and jubilation from the crowd.

UMB’s contribution is part of its sponsorship of the Ghana Teacher Prize, through which the Bank supports the recognition and celebration of teachers whose dedication and service continue to shape Ghana’s future. Mr Agyen received the 4x4 pick-up as the first runner-up in the Teacher category.

For UMB, the teaching profession embodies a value that sits at the heart of the Bank’s identity: reliability.

Teachers show up every day. They teach, guide, nurture, encourage and prepare successive generations, often working for outcomes whose full impact may only become visible years later. Their contribution is built on consistency, trust, commitment and an unwavering sense of responsibility — qualities that strongly resonate with UMB’s own understanding of reliability.

Speaking to the press, Edem Knight-Tay, Head of Corporate Communications at UMB, said: “Reliability is not simply about being present; it is about being consistently present when you are needed. That is what teachers do every day. They show up, they teach, they guide, they encourage, and they invest in the lives of their learners, often without immediately seeing the full impact of that investment.

"In many ways, teachers are among the most reliable architects of Ghana’s future. At UMB, that resonates deeply with who we are. Since 1972, we have built our reputation around being there for our customers and communities when it matters. We are proud to recognise a profession that embodies that same spirit of commitment and reliability.”

Recognising Those Who Keep Ghana Moving

Teachers play a fundamental role in Ghana’s social and economic development. Beyond delivering lessons, they nurture talent, shape character, build confidence and equip young people with the knowledge and values needed to contribute meaningfully to society.

This long-term impact mirrors UMB’s own approach to its role in Ghana: building relationships that endure, supporting aspirations and being a reliable partner through the different stages of life and business.

The Ghana Teacher Prize sponsorship represents more than a contribution to an awards programme. It is an expression of UMB’s belief that those who consistently contribute to others' progress deserve to be seen, celebrated, and supported.

The recognition of Mr Agyen provides a tangible moment to celebrate that wider contribution and the thousands of teachers across Ghana whose daily work continues to shape the country’s next generation.

The presentation also coincided with the final day of GNAT Week 2026, reinforcing UMB’s continued engagement with the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and its support for the teaching profession.

The relationship reflects UMB’s broader commitment to institutions and professionals whose work contributes to Ghana’s social and economic development.

For Hammond Agyen, the recognition marks an important milestone in his career dedicated to education and service.

He said, “Honestly, I am very grateful to UMB for this recognition. I feel very honoured and humbled to receive this award. As a teacher, sometimes you don’t expect the little things you do every day to be noticed, so UMB recognising and appreciating my work means a lot to me. I really appreciate UMB for this award, and it encourages me to keep doing my best for my students and for the community.”

During the inspection and presentation of the vehicle, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, also expressed appreciation to UMB for its sponsorship of the Ghana Teacher Prize.

As UMB celebrates Mr Agyen and the achievements recognised through the Ghana Teacher Prize, the Bank also salutes the thousands of teachers across Ghana who continue to show up, serve and invest in the country’s future.

Edem Knight-Tay added: “A teacher may teach one child today, but the impact of that investment can extend to a family, a community, an industry and ultimately a nation. That is the power of consistency and reliability.

"At UMB, we believe reliability is earned over time through trust, consistency and a commitment to being there when it matters. It is a standard we have upheld since 1972, and one we are proud to see reflected in Ghana’s teaching profession.

"Our sponsorship of the Ghana Teacher Prize is our way of standing with and celebrating the people who continue to build the future of this country.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.