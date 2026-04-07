Unexpected illness sparked my radio career – Tommy Annan-Forson

Veteran broadcaster Tommy Annan Forson, founder of Rabodef Radio Academy, has revealed how an unexpected illness became the turning point that led him into radio—a career he had never imagined pursuing as a young man.

Speaking on The Career Trail programme on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he shared that, like many children, he once had ambitious dreams.

He initially aspired to become a pilot, a doctor, or pursue another traditional profession. However, as he progressed through school, reality began to shape his ambitions.

“It was difficult because, at the time, if you didn’t have all your grades, it was pretty difficult to get a job. My grades in English, Literature, and History were good, but my mathematics was not so strong. That made it hard to focus on what I wanted to do,” he said.

Determined to learn a trade, Mr Forson turned to mechanics.

“Anytime we were on holiday, I was free, so I decided to learn a trade. I was fascinated with pulling toys apart as a child. I loved taking things apart and putting them back together.

"My late elder brother had a workshop in Osu, so I used to go there, and he taught me the job. Being a mechanic felt natural for me, and I was pretty good with my hands,” he recalled.

However, life took an unexpected turn when Mr Forson fell ill with hepatitis (jaundice), leaving him bedridden for several weeks.

“I was down with hepatitis, and it affected my liver and kidneys, so I couldn’t move around. That’s when my destiny changed. I realized, indeed, every misfortune at a point in time is a blessing in disguise,” he recounted.

“While I was bedridden, I did a lot of reading, and one day I stumbled upon a programme on the radio. I wasn’t really a radio person; I preferred listening to my cassettes. But then I heard the voice of Amankwah Ampofo, the music he played, and the way he spoke intrigued me so much that even when I was sick, I dressed up and went to GBC to meet him,” he continued.

Mr Forson described Ampofo as approachable and friendly after meeting the retired journalist and broadcaster.

“He listened to me, and we became friends. That was how my journey into radio started. I began as a DJ at Babylon Club in Laboni, and one day Ampofo invited me to GBC for an interview about my DJ work. He asked me why I didn’t do radio, because I had a good voice and spoke well. I had never thought of it, but he encouraged me to give it a try,” he narrated.

His first break came unexpectedly when Ampofo was unable to host his Saturday programme and asked Forson to fill in. He admitted he was initially reluctant because he was not a staff member, but eventually agreed.

“Though I did well, my performance caused some stir at the station. The late director of radio called me and asked if I was the one on air. When I said yes, he told me he liked what he heard and asked why I didn’t apply for a permanent position. I applied and got a letter of employment, and that was how my radio journey started,” he explained.

Over the years, Forson worked his way up at GBC. He began as a programme assistant, where the usual progression would have been senior programme assistant followed by producer assistant. However, his dedication and work ethic set him apart.

“I was the only person at that time who went from programme assistant straight to producer because of my dedication to work. I didn’t know I was being watched, but my hard work was noticed. Instead of moving me to a senior programme assistant, they promoted me straight to producer. That caused an uproar, but it was well deserved,” he highlighted.

Reflecting on his career, Forson noted that not having a university degree did not limit his determination to succeed.

“I didn’t have a degree, but I wanted to do this well. Once I got a job, I was determined to give it my all. Radio isn’t just a job; it’s something you must use every skill you have to explore and become better at.

"That mindset has carried me through more than 47 years in broadcasting. I’ve received 32 awards in total in my career, including one from Former President John Agyekum Kufuor,” he said.

Tommy Annan Forson’s journey highlights how unexpected setbacks, determination, and the willingness to seize opportunities can shape a career in unforeseen ways.

Today, he is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most influential broadcasters, often referred to as the grandfather of radio for his pioneering contributions and decades-long impact on the industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.