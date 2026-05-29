Audio By Carbonatix
It is with deep sorrow that the Birch Freeman family announces the passing of their beloved father, grandfather and relative, MR. VINCENT BIRCH FREEMAN, who passed away in the early hours of Monday, 25th May, 2026, at the age of 89 years.
The funeral arrangement is as follows:
SATURDAY 6TH JUNE, 2026
Laying in state – From 1:00 pm
Vigil – From 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Attire – Plain White
Venue – 17 Bathur Street, East Legon
GPS address: GA – 333 - 8777
Interment – Private Ceremony
Widow - Mrs Felicia Birch Freeman
Children – Thomas Birch Freeman, Corrinne Birch Sackey, Julian Birch Freeman, Henry Birch Freeman, Padraic Birch Freeman and Felicia Birch Freeman
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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