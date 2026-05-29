Obituary

Vincent Birch Freeman

  29 May 2026 11:32am
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It is with deep sorrow that the Birch Freeman family announces the passing of their beloved father, grandfather and relative, MR. VINCENT BIRCH FREEMAN, who passed away in the early hours of Monday, 25th May, 2026, at the age of 89 years.

The funeral arrangement is as follows:

SATURDAY 6TH JUNE, 2026

Laying in state – From 1:00 pm

Vigil – From 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Attire – Plain White

Venue – 17 Bathur Street, East Legon

GPS address: GA – 333 - 8777

Interment – Private Ceremony

Widow - Mrs Felicia Birch Freeman

Children – Thomas Birch Freeman, Corrinne Birch Sackey, Julian Birch Freeman, Henry Birch Freeman, Padraic Birch Freeman and Felicia Birch Freeman

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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