We cannot build an aviation hub on 2010 rates – Agalga defends new airport levies

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), James Agalga, has mounted a spirited defence of the newly introduced airport passenger service charges, describing the previous fee structure as a resource drain that threatened the nation’s aviation ambitions.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Tuesday, 7th April 2026, Mr. Agalga revealed that prior to the recent revision, the GACL was effectively operating on revenue margins established nearly 14 years ago, a situation he deemed unsustainable for a profit-making state entity.

Under the new policy, domestic travellers now pay an additional 100 Ghanaian cedis (approx. $9) per one-way ticket. Regional fares have risen by up to $30, while international passengers face surcharges of $50 for one-way and $100 for return journeys.

Mr. Agalga explained that while the 2010 amendment originally set the domestic charge at 5 Ghana cedis, the GACL never actually received the full amount. A series of legislative interventions hived off significant portions of that revenue to other state agencies:

7.5% to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

5% to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

1.5% to the Accident Investigation and Prevention Bureau.

3% retained by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for collections.

“Instead of getting 5 cedis, we get 4 cedis 15 pesewas,” Agalga noted. “Cumulatively, 17% of the airport service charge was taken away... the resources were drained for the benefit of other state agencies.”

The Board Chair emphasised that the price adjustment is a strategic necessity if Ghana is to fulfil its goal of becoming the premier aviation hub of the African sub-region and, eventually, the continent.

He argued that for Ghana to compete with established giants like Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, and South African Airways, the GACL must have the financial muscle to expand and maintain world-class infrastructure without relying solely on the central government.

“Ghana positions itself as the aviation hub of Africa... To do that, we must roll out our airport infrastructure in a manner that would truly position us,” he stated. “Government in its wisdom established GACL as a limited liability company... It is supposed to be a profit-making venture.”

Mr. Agalga pointed out that the 5-cedi charge had remained unchanged since 2010, despite massive inflation and currency depreciation. He noted that even at its inception, Ghana’s charges were among the lowest in the sub-region, where neighbours were charging significantly higher rates in dollar terms.

While the new levies have sparked an uproar among the travelling public, the GACL insists the funds are the main revenue source required to finance modern projects.

The Board Chair assured listeners that the increased revenue would be strictly channelled into enhancing passenger experience and upgrading safety systems across Ghana’s domestic and international airports.

As the debate over the cost of travel intensifies, the GACL maintains that the price of progress is one that must be paid to ensure Ghana does not fall behind in the competitive race for African skies.

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