We will not accept conduct seeking to demean or undermine integrity of staff of members – GAB

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) has expressed with deep concerns the unfortunate incident that occurred on Friday 10th July 2026, during the two-day national clean up exercise at a member bank's premises.
On the said day, the GAB stated that the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni entered a member bank's branch, forced her way to the manager’s office, and confronted branch staff including reportedly describing a staff member engaged in the clean-up exercise in demeaning terms over the branch's decision to remain open.
In a statement, it said GAB wishes to state unambiguously that it does not condone any conduct by a member bank that flouts a lawful government directive and will not hesitate to address such conduct when it occurs.
Equally, it will not accept conduct by any individual or group of persons seeking to demean, intimidate, or undermine the integrity of staff of any of its member banks, who were at all times acting in full compliance with the applicable legal framework and government guidance.
“As law abiding and significant tax paying sector, we will not tolerate any such acts of intimidation and use of abusive language on staff of our member banks by anyone or group of people”.
“We wish to state clearly that the branch in question remained open to the public during the exercise precisely because banks are classified as essential service providers, and that, notwithstanding this, staff of the bank actively participated in the clean-up exercise as directed by GAB and in the spirit of the President's national call to action”, it explained.
GAB, therefore, called for a more measured and constructive engagement with member banks on matters of public interest and stand ready for further dialogue should that be required.
It reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with government, Parliament, and all relevant state institutions in every sphere that promotes the wellbeing of the Ghanaian economy and its citizens, and assures the public that its member banks remain fully committed to complying with government directives while responsibly serving the banking needs of the nation.
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