Why Red Hat Automation is the future of IT Ops

Audio By Carbonatix
Here is the uncomfortable truth most IT leaders won’t say out loud: your team is probably spending more time keeping the lights on than building anything new.
I’ve seen it repeatedly: skilled engineers buried in patch cycles, manual configurations, and incident firefighting that consumes entire weeks. Not because they lack talent. Because the infrastructure beneath them was never designed to run itself. And the cost of that isn’t just operational; research consistently shows IT teams spend majority of their time on maintenance rather than innovation.
That’s the problem automation solves. And Red Hat, through OpenShift and Ansible Automation Platform, solves it better than anything else I’ve worked with.
The Shift That Changes Everything
Traditional IT operations are reactive by design. Something breaks, someone fixes it. A patch drops, someone applies it. This model worked when environments were simpler. Today, with hybrid clouds and security threats evolving daily, it’s a liability.
Red Hat Ansible flips this entirely. Instead of your team responding to your infrastructure, your infrastructure acts before your team even knows it needs to. Provisioning, configuration, compliance checks, incident response, all written once as a playbook and executed consistently across every system. No missed steps. No 2am calls because a routine task failed. For the business, that means fewer incidents, lower support costs, and a team that isn’t running on fumes.
OpenShift: Where Speed Meets Control
What works in development breaks in production. What runs on one cloud behaves differently on another. OpenShift eliminates that problem entirely.
Your developers didn’t sign up to debug environments. OpenShift removes that from their day, giving them a single, consistent platform to build and deploy on, whether you’re running on-premise, in the cloud, or across both. Which means fewer release blockers, fewer environment-related bugs, and faster time to customer. Your security and operations teams get the governance and visibility they need without slowing delivery down. That balance (speed and control, coexisting) is rare.
This Isn’t a Future Prediction. It’s Already Happening.
The numbers confirm what I’ve watched play out in practice. Organisations running Ansible report up to 61% less unplanned downtime. For financial services, where a single minute of disruption costs upwards of $5,600 (Gartner), that is not a small number. OpenShift customers deploy four times faster than those managing Kubernetes manually. By 2029, Gartner projects more than 95% of global organisations will be running containerised applications in production. The shift is underway.
How Long You Can Afford Not To Automate?
Every month this decision is delayed is another month your best engineers are doing work that a well-written playbook could handle in seconds. The technology is already proven and the case is crystal clear.
The only thing left is for you to make the call.
Scan the QR code to book your free infrastructure assessment. We’ll review your current environment, identify where automation can make the biggest impact, and show you exactly what’s possible, at no cost.
Latest Stories
-
FIFA seeks explanation over VAR official’s hand gesture
2 minutes
-
US and Iran agree to pause hostilities but key questions remain
3 minutes
-
Mahama receives ambassadors from Russia, Poland, Indonesia and five other countries
5 minutes
-
Legal Green Association backs transitional directives under new Legal Education Act
6 minutes
-
Mahama urges stronger Ghana-Russia relations as new Ambassador presents credentials
9 minutes
-
President Mahama welcomes Russian envoy to Ghana, calls for stronger Ghana–Russia cooperation
14 minutes
-
Elevate Africa opens applications for Threads of Africa 2026 to revive endangered textiles through fashion film
15 minutes
-
Wellbeing, work, and performance: Rethinking productivity in African organisations
18 minutes
-
Telecel Ashanti Codes to train 1,000 regional students in digital skills
30 minutes
-
Rethinking tax at market entry: key considerations for businesses entering Ghana
35 minutes
-
Free MRI scans available at 37 Military Hospital as new diagnostic partnership takes effect
40 minutes
-
Over 50% of Barekese forest cover lost as reservoir capacity drops by 30% – GWL
40 minutes
-
Fire destroys GH¢80,000 worth of goods at Amenam in Eastern Region
42 minutes
-
Stepson of Norway’s crown prince convicted of rape, sentenced to 4 years in prison
44 minutes
-
Cocoa sector must become more resilient, prosperous and profitable – Finance Minister
49 minutes