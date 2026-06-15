Why Red Hat Automation is the future of IT Ops

Frank Asamoah, Automation Manager

Here is the uncomfortable truth most IT leaders won’t say out loud: your team is probably spending more time keeping the lights on than building anything new.

I’ve seen it repeatedly: skilled engineers buried in patch cycles, manual configurations, and incident firefighting that consumes entire weeks. Not because they lack talent. Because the infrastructure beneath them was never designed to run itself. And the cost of that isn’t just operational; research consistently shows IT teams spend majority of their time on maintenance rather than innovation.

That’s the problem automation solves. And Red Hat, through OpenShift and Ansible Automation Platform, solves it better than anything else I’ve worked with.

The Shift That Changes Everything

Traditional IT operations are reactive by design. Something breaks, someone fixes it. A patch drops, someone applies it. This model worked when environments were simpler. Today, with hybrid clouds and security threats evolving daily, it’s a liability.

Red Hat Ansible flips this entirely. Instead of your team responding to your infrastructure, your infrastructure acts before your team even knows it needs to. Provisioning, configuration, compliance checks, incident response, all written once as a playbook and executed consistently across every system. No missed steps. No 2am calls because a routine task failed. For the business, that means fewer incidents, lower support costs, and a team that isn’t running on fumes.

OpenShift: Where Speed Meets Control

What works in development breaks in production. What runs on one cloud behaves differently on another. OpenShift eliminates that problem entirely.

Your developers didn’t sign up to debug environments. OpenShift removes that from their day, giving them a single, consistent platform to build and deploy on, whether you’re running on-premise, in the cloud, or across both. Which means fewer release blockers, fewer environment-related bugs, and faster time to customer. Your security and operations teams get the governance and visibility they need without slowing delivery down. That balance (speed and control, coexisting) is rare.

This Isn’t a Future Prediction. It’s Already Happening.

The numbers confirm what I’ve watched play out in practice. Organisations running Ansible report up to 61% less unplanned downtime. For financial services, where a single minute of disruption costs upwards of $5,600 (Gartner), that is not a small number. OpenShift customers deploy four times faster than those managing Kubernetes manually. By 2029, Gartner projects more than 95% of global organisations will be running containerised applications in production. The shift is underway.

How Long You Can Afford Not To Automate?

Every month this decision is delayed is another month your best engineers are doing work that a well-written playbook could handle in seconds. The technology is already proven and the case is crystal clear.

The only thing left is for you to make the call.

Scan the QR code to book your free infrastructure assessment. We’ll review your current environment, identify where automation can make the biggest impact, and show you exactly what’s possible, at no cost.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.