Wontumi would have been suspended in NDC over attacks on party leadership – Mustapha Gbande

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has said the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, would have been suspended if he had publicly criticised his party's national leadership while serving in the NDC.

His remarks follow Chairman Wontumi's public allegations that the NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and Acting National Chairman, Danquah Smith Buttey, were attempting to frustrate his bid to become the party's next National Chairman.

The dispute arose after the NPP's national leadership annulled the results of three constituency executive elections in the Ashanti Region and directed the regional executives to explain the circumstances surrounding the polls. Chairman Wontumi has openly opposed the decision, accusing the party's leadership of acting unfairly.

Mr Gbande argued that such public attacks on party leadership reflected indiscipline and undermined established party structures. He maintained that political organisations function effectively only when members respect internal processes and abide by decisions taken by the leadership.

According to him, disregarding party directives creates disorder and weakens internal cohesion. He said members must operate within the confines of the party's constitution and respect the authority of the National Executive Committee rather than elevating themselves above the organisation's structures.

Speaking on Citi FM on Thursday, July 16, Mr Gbande said the NDC would not tolerate such conduct from any of its officials.

"What is happening to them can happen to us, but the difference is the nature of the system that runs the political party. The NDC has competent people of pedigree to man it. What is happening in the NPP now, if it was the NDC, Wontumi would have been suspended.

"I would have personally called for it. It is something that I like to do because I am a system person. If you have studied my boss, the General Secretary, you will see that he is a principled person too.

"When the party has given instruction that 'A' should be done, you definitely have to stay within the remit of the National Executive Committee.

"The NPP for some time now have enjoyed disorder and indiscipline where some individuals exalt themselves above structures. It cannot happen in the NDC," he said.

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