Pedophiles to be given ‘Child Sex Bots’ to prevent them from attacking children

Pedophiles to be given child sex bots

A well-known Sex Robot philosopher who recently spoke at the Sex Robots Conference in London has said that pedophiles should be given “child sex bots” (CSBs) to prevent them from having sex with real children. Marc Behrendt of ULB University in Belgium claims, that despite the immoral aspect, pedophiles having sex with child sex robots is an inevitability.

Behrendt added that the “ethical framework” should be set up in order to manage the issue.

“A CSB – like any other sexbot – would be an autonomous, animated, articulated machine with advanced AI that is designed to sexually assist the human users. At this stage of robotic tech, we are still not talking about self-aware or conscious machines,” robotics philosopher Marc Behren told RT.

“It might seem immoral, preposterous and creepy… [but] how do we as a society protect children from sexual predators?” Behrendt asked.

“Should we incite pedophiles to unlearn and suppress sexual urges as it has [been] until now with limited success? Or should we, in addition to other therapies, try to divert to CSBs and not real children?” Behrendt said those child sex robots in combination with other therapies, overseen by doctors, would definitely be in “in the collective interests of society” to allow pedophiles to use child sex robots for their own pleasure.

Dr. David Levy, the author of Love and Sex with Robots, warned that allowing pedophiles to use child sex robots for their own horrific fantasies could make them even more depraved and “make matters worse”.

Experts have also warned that a “pedophile revolution” is flooded with realistic child sex robots.

The creation of robots designed for people to have sex with is going to empower pedophiles and rapists that will have dangerous implications and encourage all kinds of sexual abuse, according to a new report.

Kathleen Richardson, a professor in the ethics of robots at De Montfort University, says that all sex robots will have a massively negative impact on society, even suggesting that “society will come to an end” if the growth isn’t stopped.

The existence of child sex robots is a symbol of how to sick society has become, but at the same time, could be a solution to protecting real children from harm.