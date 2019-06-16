Roadside bomb kills several police officers in east Kenya

Roadside bomb kills several police officers in east Kenya
Source: BBC
Date: 16-06-2019 Time: 12:06:38:pm
Share
Al-Shabab have been fighting Kenyan troops because of Kenya's support for the Somali government

At least eight Kenyan police officers have died after their car hit a roadside bomb near the Somali border.

Eleven people were in the car when it hit the device in east Wajir county. The fate of the others is unclear.

No-one has admitted planting the explosives.

Unnamed officials told AFP news agency that the police had been pursuing suspected al-Shabab Islamist militants fighting Somalia's government and its backers, including Kenya.

The al-Qaeda-linked group has been trying to overthrow the Somali government for years. 

The insurgents have lost many of their strongholds, including areas of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

However, they control large rural swathes of Somalia and continue to wage a guerrilla war against local authorities.

Al-Shabab has also carried out several attacks and kidnappings in Kenya, vowing retribution for the country's involvement with Anisom - a 20,000-strong African Union force helping to support the government in Somalia.


In a separate incident, at least eight people were killed by a bomb which exploded at a checkpoint near Somalia's parliament in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab said it carried out the attack and another one on a road leading to the city's airport, in which nobody died.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Police arrest man who stabbed wife multiple times over money to pay sex worker
Youth of Awutu Senya West reject call for George Andah to resign
Ghana tipped to be fastest growing mobile money market in Africa
Ghana’s GHs198 bn debt stock: Gov’t on a borrowing spree

Latest Stories

5 reasons i'm thankful for being in a long-distance relationship
Huawei delays launch of foldable Mate X, blames Samsung not Trump
Man sees 'Avengers: Endgame' 114 times, aims for 200
Police arrest man who stabbed wife multiple times over money to pay sex worker
Ghana tipped to be fastest growing mobile money market in Africa
Job House recruitment agency marks 3 yrs of business partnership with Uber Ghana
Youth of Awutu Senya West reject call for George Andah to resign
Ghana’s GHs198 bn debt stock: Gov’t on a borrowing spree

MOST POPULAR
Canadian girls kidnap: Education Ministry PRO in trouble over Facebook post
Nigerians behind kidnapping of 2 Canadian girls
Kidnapped Canadian girls rescued
 Hotline Documentary: ¢81m road projects turn ¢395m after completion
Video: NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo released

LIFESTYLE
5 reasons i'm thankful for being in a long-distance relationship
ODD NEWS
Man sees 'Avengers: Endgame' 114 times, aims for 200
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei delays launch of foldable Mate X, blames Samsung not Trump
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region