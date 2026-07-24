HP Obituary 3 | Obituary

Yaw Kwarteng

Source: Myjoyonline  
  24 July 2026 12:52pm
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With deep sorrow, the family announces the sudden passing of Mr Yaw Kwarteng, which occurred at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on 15th April 2026 after a short illness.

Chief Mourners:
Nana Baffour Awuah (Hiawu Hene)
Nana Boagye Aboagye Asare III (Besease Hene)
Mr Ken Atta Boagye (USA)
Mr Kofi Atta Boagye (USA)
Mrs Elizabeth Kwarteng (Widow)
Richmond Oduro Kwarteng (Son - CEO, Kwatsons Motor Parts, Suame Magazine)
Yaw Kwarteng Jnr (Son - Okaishie, Accra)
Esther Assabea Mills (In-law - Ghana Revenue Authority)

Funeral Arrangements:

Laying in State:
This Saturday, 25th July 2026, from 4:00 AM to 8:00 AM at his residence, Dansoman-Sahara (Item 13 Down).

Burial Service:
This Saturday, 25th July 2026, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at his residence, Dansoman-Sahara (Item 13 Down).

Interment:
Burial takes place at his hometown, Hiawu-Besease.

Final Funeral Rites (Burial Grounds):
This Saturday, the 25th of July 2026, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Martin De Porres, Dansoman-Roundabout

Thanksgiving Service: This Sunday, 26th July 2026, at the Assemblies of God Church, Dansoman-Exhibition.

Attire:

*Saturday: Black
*Sunday: Black and White

All friends, sympathisers, and well-wishers are cordially invited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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