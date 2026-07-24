Audio By Carbonatix
Transition to Glory
With deep sorrow, the family announces the sudden passing of Mr Yaw Kwarteng, which occurred at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on 15th April 2026 after a short illness.
Chief Mourners:
Nana Baffour Awuah (Hiawu Hene)
Nana Boagye Aboagye Asare III (Besease Hene)
Mr Ken Atta Boagye (USA)
Mr Kofi Atta Boagye (USA)
Mrs Elizabeth Kwarteng (Widow)
Richmond Oduro Kwarteng (Son - CEO, Kwatsons Motor Parts, Suame Magazine)
Yaw Kwarteng Jnr (Son - Okaishie, Accra)
Esther Assabea Mills (In-law - Ghana Revenue Authority)
Funeral Arrangements:
Laying in State:
This Saturday, 25th July 2026, from 4:00 AM to 8:00 AM at his residence, Dansoman-Sahara (Item 13 Down).
Burial Service:
This Saturday, 25th July 2026, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at his residence, Dansoman-Sahara (Item 13 Down).
Interment:
Burial takes place at his hometown, Hiawu-Besease.
Final Funeral Rites (Burial Grounds):
This Saturday, the 25th of July 2026, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Martin De Porres, Dansoman-Roundabout
Thanksgiving Service: This Sunday, 26th July 2026, at the Assemblies of God Church, Dansoman-Exhibition.
Attire:
*Saturday: Black
*Sunday: Black and White
All friends, sympathisers, and well-wishers are cordially invited.
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