Your money is safe under Mahama administration – Ato Forson assures Ghanaians

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has assured Ghanaians that public funds will be managed responsibly, stressing that every cedi collected through taxes, borrowed or spent by the government carries a responsibility to serve the national interest.

He said the government remains committed to transparency, accountability and prudent financial management as it implements policies aimed at strengthening Ghana’s economy.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Ato Forson said public resources must always be handled with integrity and a clear focus on improving the lives of citizens.

“Every cedi collected in taxes, every cedi borrowed and every cedi spent carries with it a sacred obligation to use it wisely, honestly and always in the national interest,” he told Parliament.

The Finance Minister assured Parliament and the Ghanaian public that government would continue to safeguard the country’s finances and ensure value for money in public expenditure.

“My assurance to this House and to every Ghanaian is simple: your money is safe,” Dr Forson said.

He added that under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, the economy was being managed with the necessary discipline and commitment to protect Ghana’s future.

“Under the leadership of President Mahama, your economy is in safe hands. And as long as I have the honour to serve as Minister for Finance, it will remain so,” he stated.

Dr Forson said government would continue to pursue policies that promote economic stability, fiscal responsibility and sustainable development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.