2026 Joy Sports Invitational Tournament: The Luckiest confirmed as headline sponsors

Audio By Carbonatix
Gaming company The Luckiest has been confirmed as the official headline sponsor of the 2026 Joy Sports Invitational Tournament.
The Luckiest is a seasonal lottery (first ever in Ghana) in partnership with NLA Caritas Lottery to offer players the chance to win various life-changing cash prizes.
The 2026 edition of the Joy Sports Invitational Tournament will feature a variety of competitions designed to test speed, teamwork, coordination and strategy.
The tournament has been scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the University of Ghana Stadium.
Events on the programme include the Women's Penalty Shootout, Mixed 4x100m Relay, Women's 50m Dash, Men's 100m Dash, Mixed Sack Relay and Lime and Spoon Relay.
Participants will also compete in Scrabble, alongside several board games and e-games.
Companies interested in participating in the tournament can secure their slots by contacting Sleven at 0242 376 445 via WhatsApp or phone.
Registration forms are also available at the front desk of Joy FM or can be downloaded below.
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