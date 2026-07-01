2026 U17 WWCQ: Black Maidens arrive in Dakar ahead of Senegal qualifier

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's U-17 female national team have touched down in Dakar ahead of the first leg of their final 2026 Women's World Cup Qualifiers.
The Black Maidens will face Senegal as they chase a return to the global stage after serving a two-edition ban from the Confederation of African Football.
Joe Nana Adarkwa's side arrived in Dakar on Tuesday evening as they looked to continue their preparations for the encounter.
The Maidens defeated Liberia 8-0 on aggregate in the penultimate round before setting up the clash with Senegal.
The first leg is scheduled for Friday, July 4, before returning to Accra for the reverse fixture.
Landed safely and ooh Senegal must fall, that’s what’s up next #ShineBlackMaidens#FIFAU17WWCQ pic.twitter.com/uq6TjxNhwp— Ghana Women National Teams (@GhanaWNT) June 30, 2026
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