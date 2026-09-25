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3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Clinic kicks off at Junction Mall, Nungua

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  25 September 2026 12:45pm
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The third Bank-JoyNews Habitat Clinic is underway at the Junction Mall in Nungua, bringing together prospective homeowners, property investors, developers and service providers under one roof.

The three-day event, running from September 25 to 27, 2026, is designed to connect members of the public with housing, mortgage financing, construction, security, energy, technology and other solutions relevant to homeownership.

The clinic is being hosted by Republic Bank Ghana in partnership with JoyNews, with participating institutions showcasing products and services to help patrons make informed decisions about buying, building, financing, furnishing and securing homes.

Participating institutions include Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar, JoyNews and Nestas Home Ltd.

Patrons at the clinic have the opportunity to engage directly with exhibitors, explore property and investment opportunities, and seek expert advice on financing and other aspects of the homeownership process.

The event also provides prospective homeowners with an opportunity to compare solutions from different providers, ranging from mortgage financing and property development to building materials, home improvement, security, renewable energy and home services.

The Habitat Clinic is therefore serving as a platform for the bank and its partners to bring financing, property and related home solutions closer to prospective homeowners.

The organisers are inviting members of the public, particularly those considering buying, building or investing in property, to visit the clinic at Junction Mall during the three-day event and engage the participating institutions directly.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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