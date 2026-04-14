Audio By Carbonatix
A four-year-old boy, Godsway Nutsugah, has died while his 35-year-old elder brother, Seth Nutsugah, is in critical condition after a building collapsed on them during a heavy downpour at Awutu Papaase Number 1 in the Awutu Senya West District.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, when the siblings were reportedly asleep in their “Atakpame” structure when it gave way under the pressure of the rains.
Reports indicate that rescue efforts were carried out after the collapse, but the younger boy was pronounced dead after being pulled from the debris. His elder brother was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for emergency treatment.
Speaking to Adom News, the Awutu Senya West District NADMO Director, Salifu Adams, confirmed the incident and urged residents to exercise caution as the rainy season sets in.
Authorities are yet to begin a full assessment of affected structures in the area.
Latest Stories
-
Police arrest suspect for unlawful possession of assault rifle in Bawku
5 minutes
-
African leaders intensify push to curb explosive weapons amid rising violence
6 minutes
-
Cynthia Kabs releases new single titled ‘Holy’
28 minutes
-
4-year-old dies, brother in critical condition after building collapse in Awutu Senya rainstorm
31 minutes
-
GAYO joins forces with KMA to tackle waste crisis in Kumasi
39 minutes
-
Akandoh criticises Akufo-Addo over Agenda 111, promises completion of stalled hospitals
42 minutes
-
Call off strike in interest of Ghanaians — Tema Central MP Appeals to GUTA
54 minutes
-
Ghana to declare first marine protected area at Cape Three Points
1 hour
-
The invisible issues in mine-to-state transitions: The case of Damang’s transition
1 hour
-
Africa Education Watch raises alarm over uneven teacher distribution in Ghana
1 hour
-
We must preserve competition, merit-based procurement system in insurance industry – GIA
2 hours
-
Pay once, benefit forever: Sanitation’s role in LMIC health systems
2 hours
-
Turning Waste into Wealth: GPSCP II empowers women, youth with cashew apple processing skills
2 hours
-
Education Minister backs nationwide NHIS Quiz for SHS students to boost health awareness
2 hours
-
Upper West Minister urges UBIDS law students to use law for national development
2 hours