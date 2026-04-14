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4-year-old dies, brother in critical condition after building collapse in Awutu Senya rainstorm

Source: adomonline.com  
  14 April 2026 12:54pm
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A four-year-old boy, Godsway Nutsugah, has died while his 35-year-old elder brother, Seth Nutsugah, is in critical condition after a building collapsed on them during a heavy downpour at Awutu Papaase Number 1 in the Awutu Senya West District.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, when the siblings were reportedly asleep in their “Atakpame” structure when it gave way under the pressure of the rains.

Reports indicate that rescue efforts were carried out after the collapse, but the younger boy was pronounced dead after being pulled from the debris. His elder brother was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for emergency treatment.

Speaking to Adom News, the Awutu Senya West District NADMO Director, Salifu Adams, confirmed the incident and urged residents to exercise caution as the rainy season sets in.

Authorities are yet to begin a full assessment of affected structures in the area.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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