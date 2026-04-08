5,000 miners stranded in Ahafo-Ano North as alleged NAIMOS operatives take over site

Audio By Carbonatix
Tensions are heightening in the Ahafo-Ano North District as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency executives call on the government to urgently intervene in the ongoing standoff over the alleged forceful takeover of a community mining site at Mfante.
The party’s Communications Officer, Akakpo Francis Elikplim, says the constituency leadership has no role in the reported seizure and wants authorities to restore access for miners who depend on the concession for their livelihoods.
Speaking at a press conference, he said the situation has left thousands stranded. “The mining concession has been in the possession of community members for a very long time. It is therefore worrying that some individuals or groups are attempting to take it over under the NDC administration,” he stated.
Residents claim the site—used by more than 5,000 local miners—was taken over by persons alleged to be from the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS). According to them, the individuals did not provide any proper identification or explanation for their actions, prompting protests in several communities.
The allegation that local NDC executives are collaborating with the said operatives has further fuelled tensions. But the constituency leadership has rejected the claims as baseless, insisting the party stands with affected community members.
Mr Akakpo said the situation is particularly troubling because the mining communities voted heavily for the ruling NDC in the last election. He argued that taking away their only livelihood would create resentment and unnecessary hostility.
“During the election, we came here to campaign, and for the first time, we received a significant number of votes, surpassing the NPP in these mining communities. It is therefore not fair to take away their only means of livelihood,” he noted.
He appealed directly to President John Mahama and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to step in before the situation degenerates. The affected areas include Mfante, Subriso, Asikam, Numasua and Fawobotoso.
According to him, if authorities fail to intervene, the constituency executives will join residents to stage peaceful demonstrations to demand action.
Some displaced miners who spoke to JoyNews expressed anxiety about their future. They say they are stranded and uncertain about how to support their families.
They are urging the government to resolve the matter quickly to prevent further escalation and restore calm to the district.
The issue adds to the broader national debate over community mining regulation, the role of security task forces, and the government’s commitment to protecting livelihoods while tackling illegal mining.
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