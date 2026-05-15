6th Ghana Minister of the Year Awards slated for June 6 

The 6th Edition of the Ghana Minister of the Year (MOTY) Awards will take place at the La Palm Beach Convention Centre in Accra on Saturday, 6 June 2026 at 6:00pm.

Now in its sixth year, the MOTY Awards has become one of Ghana’s leading platforms for recognising Ministers of State who have delivered measurable results in their respective portfolios. In a political landscape often dominated by promises, the awards spotlight one thing that matters most: delivery.

The 2025 edition comes at a time when Ghana’s recovery and growth agenda remains a major national focus. With economic stabilisation, sector reforms, and renewed attention on agriculture, education, trade, and foreign policy, the work of Ministers of State directly shaped the lives of millions of Ghanaians.

Organisers say the awards seek to reward performance, promote accountability in public office, and inspire a culture of excellence in governance.

After months of public nominations, expert reviews, and performance assessments against 2025 delivery targets, six Ministers of State have emerged as contenders for the night’s top honour:

Hon. Eric Opoku (MP), Minister of Food and Agriculture, for driving agricultural productivity and food security initiatives that directly impacted farmers and markets.

Hon. Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (MP), Minister of Finance, for steering Ghana’s fiscal stabilisation and debt management strategy in a challenging global economy.

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu (MP), Minister of Education, for advancing reforms in access, quality, and technical education delivery nationwide.

Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah (MP), Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, for strengthening sustainable resource management and tackling illegal mining through measurable enforcement.

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), Minister of Foreign Affairs, for elevating Ghana’s diplomatic profile and advancing diaspora and trade engagement.

Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare (MP), Minister of Trade, Industry and Agribusiness, for driving industrialisation and trade facilitation policies that support SME growth and exports.

All six ministers will receive awards on the night, with one ultimately being crowned Minister of the Year 2025.

Organisers insist the MOTY Awards is not a popularity contest, but a governance accountability tool. Winners are selected based on verified delivery against mandate, stakeholder feedback, and impact on Ghana’s development goals.

According to the organisers, the awards also aim to raise standards in ministerial leadership, restore public confidence in governance, and inspire the next generation of leaders to value integrity and results-driven service.

This year’s ceremony is expected to bring together government officials, civil society actors, private sector leaders, diplomats, and members of the media for an evening of recognition, dialogue, and national pride.

“As Ghana pushes toward sustainable growth and stronger institutions, celebrating delivery in public service is not optional. It’s essential,” organisers noted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.