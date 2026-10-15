Accra records over 1.2 million Bolt send deliveries in 2026

Accra has recorded more than 1.2 million Bolt Send deliveries in 2026, highlighting growing reliance on same-day, point-to-point delivery services to transport goods across the capital.

According to Bolt, the figures reflect the scale at which individuals and businesses are using on-demand delivery to move items without relying on scheduled parcel services.

Bolt Send operates in five Ghanaian cities: Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Koforidua and Ho. The company said activity across the country remained broadly stable between January and July 2026, with deliveries travelling an average distance of 10.6 kilometres. Couriers using the service have an average rating of 4.82 out of five.

An analysis of activity across the five cities found that Bolt Send is commonly used for food deliveries, grocery purchases, clothing and toiletries. The service is also used to transport important documents, move small quantities of inventory and deliver last-minute gifts.

Small businesses selling through platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp are increasingly using on-demand delivery to fulfil individual orders without maintaining their own delivery fleets or entering formal courier contracts.

The trend comes amid the expansion of Ghana’s digital commerce ecosystem. The US International Trade Administration has highlighted the growth of e-commerce in the country, with consumers increasingly purchasing products such as clothing, electronics, health and beauty items, as well as food, online.

Ghana is also developing its first National E-Commerce Strategy, which is intended, among other objectives, to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises participate more effectively in digital trade.

“An errand can take an hour even when the item itself is small. For someone managing a busy day, or a small business where every pair of hands matter, that can mean putting everything else on hold,” said Teddy-Appa Dankyi, Senior General Manager for West Africa at Bolt.

“Giving people a practical way to take care of those tasks can free up time for the things that genuinely need their attention,” he added.

Accra dominates same-day delivery activity

Bolt said its city-level data showed differences in how the service was being used across Ghana, with Accra accounting for more than 1.2 million deliveries so far in 2026.

The company said the concentration of activity in the capital offered an opportunity to better understand how individuals and businesses were incorporating point-to-point delivery into their daily routines.

For small businesses and social media sellers, the growing use of online sales channels has created a corresponding need for flexible delivery arrangements to get products to customers.

Businesses operating through WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook may not have dedicated delivery fleets or formal courier arrangements, making on-demand services an alternative for fulfilling orders as they come in.

Bolt Send allows users to enter a destination, view the price and estimated arrival time upfront, and track deliveries in real time. The service also provides recipient tracking and verified handovers to help improve transparency during delivery.

Bolt said the figures reflected a broader shift in how people manage small, urgent tasks, with on-demand delivery offering an alternative to travelling across the city themselves.

As online buying and selling continues to develop, flexible delivery services are becoming an increasingly important part of the infrastructure connecting sellers with customers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.