Accra to host 5th International Customer Service Summit in October

Accra is set to host the fifth edition of the International Customer Service Summit (ICUSS) on October 2, 2026, as part of activities marking Customer Service Week Ghana and Africa 2026.

The summit, scheduled for the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel, is expected to bring together senior executives, policymakers and customer service professionals to examine how service excellence can drive organisational performance and Africa’s economic growth.

Convened by Priscilla M. Wellington, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Customer Service Africa, the five-year-old summit has sought to promote customer experience as a leadership and organisational culture priority rather than simply a support function.

Ms Wellington said the 2026 edition would focus on preparing African businesses and institutions for a future shaped increasingly by artificial intelligence and automation.

“This anniversary is not about celebrating our past, but about arming Africa’s leaders for the future,” she said.

The summit will be held under the theme “Beyond Technology: Why Culture and Attitude Decide AI ROI” and will feature a high-level CEO Perspectives Panel and a Customer-Centric Leadership Recognition ceremony. Organisers say participants will gain practical frameworks and insights on how organisational culture and service attitudes can influence performance and the returns from investment in technology.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.