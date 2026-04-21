Adansi United seal Middle League spot with strong finish in Ashanti Division Two

Adansi United FC have booked their place in the Ashanti Regional Division Two Middle League after finishing second in Zone 3, capping their campaign with a win over Mahala Academy on the final day.

They were grouped in Zone 3 alongside Still Hope FC, Benab FC, Top Care Academy, Afigya Barcelona FC, Kumasi City FC, Step Football Academy, Solonko Abugas FC and Mahala Football Academy.

In the first round, Adansi United, led by Afoakwah Obeng and Alber Asare, the team secured six wins, one draw, and two defeats, yielding 19 points and a third-place position.

The team would improve in the second round as Afoakwah's side found rhythm.

They recorded six wins, two draws, and just one defeat, finishing the season with 39 points from 18 matches.

That surge lifted them into second place, behind a dominant Benab FC side that topped the table with 49 points and an impressive +46 goal difference.

While the gap to the leaders stood at 10 points, Adansi United created clear separation from the chasing pack.

They finished six points ahead of third-placed Mahala Academy, an opponent they defeated in the final round of matches.

The team had a +27 goal difference. That's a monstrous attack there.

They consistently collected points against both strong and struggling sides.

Teams like Step FC and Kumasi City FC showed flashes but could not sustain the level required.

Adansi United, by contrast, built a campaign on structure and resilience.

Their reward is a place among the best runners-up across the six zones, securing qualification to the Ashanti Regional Football Associations Divsion league Two League means they are in position to qualify to qualify to the Division One League should they win it.

They have been drawn in Group B and will face Pro Players Football Academy, Benab FC, and Acceler8z FC in a battle for promotion.

They open their campaign on Monday, April 27, against Acceler8z FC, before taking on Pro Players FC and Benab FC in subsequent fixtures on April 29 and May 1.

All matches will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Only the winner of the group will advance to face the winner of Group A, featuring Jachie United FC, Fast Track FC, Pro Sports, and Sasaano Panin for a coveted place in Division One.

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