ADB uses Annual Health Walk to boost employee wellbeing, drive business growth

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) says investing in employee health and stronger stakeholder relationships is becoming an integral part of its business strategy, as the bank seeks to improve productivity, strengthen collaboration and achieve its long-term growth ambitions.

At its 2026 Annual Health Walk, the bank brought together employees, customers, suppliers and business partners as part of an initiative management says goes beyond promoting healthy lifestyles to reinforcing teamwork and business performance.

Managing Director of ADB, Edward Ato Sarpong said with ADB operating 90 branches nationwide, including 27 in Accra, the annual event provides an opportunity for staff across the country to reconnect, build relationships and prepare for the second half of the year.

"A healthy body leads to healthy performance. We do this every year to bring the team together. Sometimes it's important to meet as a bank, walk together, eat together, play games and build the bond that the bank requires to move us to the next level."

Mr. Sarpong said the initiative forms part of the bank's broader strategy to keep employees motivated as it pursues ambitious business objectives. He noted that the health walk also serves as an opportunity to recharge staff after what he described as a strong first-half performance.

"We want to be a billion-profit bank in a short period of time. We want to grow our deposits to about GH¢35 billion and become one of the top three banks in Ghana. That requires a certain level of employee engagement because leadership alone cannot do it. The performance for the first six months is good by all standards. We are doing well as a bank, but we need to renew our energy for the second half of the year."

Beyond employee wellness, Mr. Sarpong said this year's event deliberately included customers, suppliers and other business partners to strengthen relationships beyond traditional banking.

"We have our partners, customers and suppliers walking with us. The intent is to integrate all of them and ensure our relationship managers look beyond the traditional way of banking to create greater value."

Deputy Managing Director of Operations, Sylvia Naa Kwakai Nyante, said the annual health walk has evolved from an internal staff activity into a broader stakeholder engagement platform. She added that the bank will continue engaging both existing and prospective clients as it strengthens partnerships and expands its business.

"Health is very key to everyone. This year we decided to scale up the annual walk by including our customers and exhibitors because, beyond health, we want corporate entities to deepen their relationship with ADB."

The annual ADB Health Walk forms part of the bank's wider employee wellness programme, which management believes will support staff productivity, strengthen stakeholder relationships and contribute to the bank's long-term growth strategy.

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