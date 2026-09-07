African governments must prioritise investment in food systems – Dr Jasaw

Chairman of Parliament’s Food and Agriculture Committee, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, has called on African governments to make deliberate and sustained investments in the continent’s food systems.

He describes such investment as essential to achieving meaningful agricultural transformation and food security.

Speaking at the 2026 Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF) in Kigali, Rwanda, Dr Jasaw, who is also chairman of the African Food Systems Parliamentary Network, expressed concern that domestic investment in Africa’s food systems remained far below what was required.

“Investments, particularly domestic investments in the food systems sector, are still nothing to write home about,” he said.

Dr Jasaw challenged African governments to rethink how they design national investment plans to make them attractive to financial institutions.

He argued that financial institutions were primarily driven by the viability and profitability of projects and, therefore, governments must focus on developing investment plans that demonstrate clear commercial potential.

“We shouldn’t sit and lament and say the financial institutions are not giving us credit. In fact, their motive is profit. So, if they see sense in their investment plans, they will go for it,” the Member of Parliament for Wa East said.

Dr Jasaw said governments had a critical role to play in reducing the burden of infrastructure and investment on farmers and young entrepreneurs.

He said the state must provide the basic infrastructure and platforms that would enable farmers and young people to develop viable business plans capable of attracting private-sector financing.

He explained that expecting individual young entrepreneurs to finance every component of an agricultural value chain made it difficult for them to present commercially attractive proposals to lenders.

“But if the youth has to put in his plan, providing irrigation facilities, warehouse, corn milling machinery, tractor, land; if he has to put all these in his plan, then he will not be able to provide an attractive plan that will attract investments,” Dr Jasaw said.

AFSF focuses on investment and jobs

The 20th edition of the Africa Food Systems Forum, held from September 1–4, 2026, at the Kigali Convention Centre, brought together stakeholders from across Africa and beyond under the theme: “Investing in Africa’s Agri-Food Systems: Nourishing Nations, Growing Jobs, Building Resilience.”

The forum is regarded as a major platform for African agriculture and food systems stakeholders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and drive practical action to strengthen the continent’s food systems.

With support from AGRA, Ghana was represented by a delegation that included the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr John Dumelo, and a group of young agripreneurs.

The delegation participated in discussions on investment opportunities, strategic partnerships and innovative approaches to strengthening Ghana’s food systems.

AGRA Ghana Country Director, Dr Betty Annan, expressed optimism that Ghana’s participation, particularly the involvement of young agripreneurs, would yield significant benefits for the country’s food systems sector.

“We have seen the youth’s exhibitions. We have seen some of them pitch their businesses. And we are hoping that in the end, they will be able to sell their businesses well and get investors,” Dr Annan said.

Move beyond start-ups to commercially viable businesses

The Coordinator of the government’s flagship Feed Ghana Programme, Mr Bright Edward Kodzo Demordzi, also called for sustained support and coaching for young people entering the agricultural sector.

“We need to go beyond the startups and do coaching, so farmers and youth do not only start agribusinesses but become commercial, viable agribusinesses,” he said.

Mr Demordzi said monitoring and follow-up were also necessary to determine whether beneficiaries of agricultural support programmes could scale their businesses and create jobs.

“We must follow up to see whether those supports, where have they reached in two, three years? Have they been able to scale up? Are they creating the jobs?” he asked.

Scientists optimistic about Africa’s food future

Ghanaian scientists who participated in the forum also expressed optimism about the gathering's potential to strengthen food systems across Africa.

Dr Daniel Dzidzienyo, Director of the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement at the University of Ghana, said one of the forum's major strengths was the prominent role given to young people.

“The youth are the backbone of the continent. The fact that the youth were prominently featured and given the platform was the highlight,” he said.

Dr Jerry Nboyine, Principal Research Scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said the forum had provided an important platform for stakeholders across the agricultural value chain to collaborate.

“AFSF has all the relevant stakeholders. We’ve had a lot of side meetings. All the discussions seek to make sure we are food secure as a continent,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.