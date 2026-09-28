AfroQuality launches platform to take African brands beyond local markets

African brands could gain easier access to markets across the continent as AfroQuality expands its physical retail and distribution network into Ghana.

The multi-country retail and distribution platform has officially opened its flagship store at the A&C Mall in Accra, bringing together Ghanaian and other African brands under one retail platform.

The Accra opening forms part of AfroQuality’s growing network, with operations already established in Kigali, Rwanda, Dakar, Senegal and Nairobi, Kenya. A new outlet in Lusaka, Zambia is also scheduled to open on October 1.

Founder and CEO of AfroQuality, Saint Hilary Doe-Tamakloe, says the platform is designed to address one of the major challenges facing African businesses which is access to distribution channels beyond their home markets.

“Instead of every entrepreneur having to build a new route to market country by country, brands can leverage on an existing network to test markets, reach new customers and grow their revenues across borders,” he said.

Mr. Doe-Tamakloe said AfroQuality is building a distribution system that can connect manufacturers and small businesses producing on the continent to consumers in other African countries.

He explained that the platform currently has the capacity to distribute products across five countries, with the long-term ambition of expanding into every African country and the African diaspora.

According to him, businesses seeking to use the platform only need to produce quality African-made products, particularly items with long shelf lives.

The Accra flagship store features a range of African brands across fashion, footwear, accessories and books.

Ghanaian brands represented at the store include BLKSTAR UTD, Wear Ghana, Love Ankara, Gold Coast Tokota, Cheery Concepts, Horseman, Fish & Plankton Books and Kwadwoan Story Books.

They are joined by brands from other parts of the continent, including Enda Sports Shoes, Ikojn and Sandstorm from Kenya; Piesco Memory from Togo; Sonia Mugabo from Rwanda; and Aramweer Organics and KELAM from South Sudan.

Mr. Doe-Tamakloe described the Accra store as both a commercial and cultural milestone.

“Our new store in Accra is both an economic milestone and a cultural celebration,” he said.

He said the platform is guided by the principle “Buy African, Build Africa”, with the aim of creating the physical retail infrastructure needed to support African manufacturers as they expand across borders.

“By uniting regional talent in a world-class environment, we are accelerating intra-African commerce while offering consumers an elevated lifestyle space,” he added.

For some Ghanaian brands, the platform is already providing an opportunity to overcome the challenges associated with entering new African markets.

Founder and CEO of Horseman, Tonyi Senayah, said African businesses often struggle to establish a presence outside their home countries because of the complexity of distribution, logistics and market access.

“The reality is that establishing a presence in other markets comes with a complex maze of distribution, retail, logistics, market access and other challenges that can be difficult for an individual business to navigate alone,” he said.

Mr. Senayah said the partnership with AfroQuality has enabled Horseman to extend its presence beyond Ghana.

“Today, when I’m asked where else Horseman can be found, I can proudly say Kigali, Nairobi and Dakar, through our partnership with AfroQuality,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Wear Ghana and Republic of Africa, Awura Abena Agyeman, also highlighted the importance of distribution infrastructure to the growth of African fashion businesses.

“Many African fashion businesses struggle to scale because the distribution infrastructure simply isn’t strong enough, and this is why the work AfroQuality is doing is so critical — solving distribution at scale and making it easier for African brands to reach African consumers,” she said.

She said the partnership brings Wear Ghana and Republic of Africa closer to their Pan-African ambition.

“We are excited to partner with AfroQuality because it brings us closer to achieving our Pan-African dream – which is Africans clothing Africans,” she added.

The launch also featured pop-up sales by Wear Ghana, Republic of Africa and Horseman, giving customers the opportunity to interact with and purchase products from the Ghanaian brands.

With its expanding network of physical stores and distribution channels, AfroQuality says it aims to create a more connected marketplace where African brands can access new customers without having to establish separate distribution systems in every country.

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