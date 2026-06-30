Agricwealth CEO urges diaspora investors to tap into Africa’s agriculture sector

The Chief Executive Director of Agricwealth, Mr Evans Kyere-Mensah, is calling on Prospective African investors in the Diaspora to consider investing in the African Agricultural sector.

He made this Clarion call at the just-concluded two-day Africa Agriculture, Trade, and Investment Summit—AATIS Ohio 2026, held in Columbus.

The summit focuses on the sector’s economic potential that is worth investing in by investors who want to do business and agriculture in Africa continent.

AATIS was established to create a platform where conversations become partnerships, partnerships become investments, and investments create measurable impact. Over the next two days, we will engage leaders from agriculture, infrastructure, finance, trade, industry, forestry, workforce development and economic development, he stated.

The theme for this year’s event was “Driving Economic Transformation Through Agriculture, Trade and Strategic Investment.”

This theme reflects a reality that is becoming increasingly clear around the world.

By the year 2050, the world population is expected to be around 11 billion people, and we must be ready to invest in agriculture today, he added.

He further explained that the next generation of African wealth will not be created solely from what lies beneath our soil; it will be created from what we grow on it, what we manufacture from it and how effectively we bring it to market.

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