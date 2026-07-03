Air Force to investigate officer who called for Trump impeachment

US President Donald Trump

The U.S. Air Force said on Thursday it would investigate a uniformed officer who called for the ​impeachment of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD ‌Vance during a protest event on the steps of the Capitol.

The active-duty officer, Major Jason Watson, denounced Trump and Vance on Wednesday for actions ​including going to war with Iran without congressional authorisation, according ​to a video of the protest event posted online.

In ⁠one part of the video, the U.S. Capitol Police can be seen detaining Watson, ​who held a protest sign calling for the impeachment, conviction ​and removal of Trump and Vance.

Without mentioning Watson by name, the office of Air Force Secretary Troy Meink acknowledged reports about an Air Force ​officer protesting at the Capitol and said in a ​statement that an investigation "will proceed unimpeded."

"The Department takes allegations of misconduct seriously, ‌including ⁠any that might undermine the nonpartisan nature of our military," it said in a post on X.

Laws governing U.S. military service members place restrictions on their political activities, particularly while ​in uniform. Article ​88 of ⁠the Uniform Code of Military Justice also prohibits officers from using "contemptuous words against the President, ​the Vice President, Congress" and other U.S. representatives.

Watson ​suggested ⁠he was aware of the risks in his remarks, saying: "What matters far more than who I am is what I have ⁠to ​say and the price I'm willing ​to pay to say it."

Reuters was not able to reach Watson for comment.

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