Akandoh says government yet to decide how 100 new ambulances will be distributed

A fleet of ambulances belonging to the Ghana Ambulance Service

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says the government has not yet decided how 100 new ambulances will be distributed when they are added to the national fleet in 2027.

According to him, the government is still considering whether to maintain the previous distribution model or review it.

“We have not taken the decision yet,” Mr Akandoh said on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday.

He explained that one consideration would be to replace ambulances that are no longer functional in areas where they were previously stationed.

“I believe that if you have an ambulance within a particular area, and that ambulance is faulty, or is no longer functional, it’s only fair to replace that ambulance,” he said.

However, the Minister said the government is also assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the previous approach.

“But then we think about what they did, the pros and cons. We’ve tried that system. Can we continue, or do we have to review it as a country?” he said.

The comments come as the government prepares to replenish the ambulance fleet with 100 new vehicles in 2027.

Mr Akandoh said the government inherited a situation where several ambulances were grounded.

He also disclosed that none of the country’s ambulances had been insured when the government took office.

“In 2025 we insured all our ambulances,” he said.

The Minister said the government has since restored a significant number of ambulances to service.

“As I speak to you now, we have more than 200 ambulances functioning,” he said, adding that the new vehicles will form part of efforts to replenish the fleet.

“We are going to replenish the fleet in 2027. We are going to add brand new ones, with 100 vehicles,” he said.

Mr Akandoh said the government’s decision on distribution would also take into account lessons from the previous system.

He noted that the government could build on an existing arrangement if it has served the country well, but stressed, “If we think that system has served us well, why do we have to revamp?” he added.

The ambulance plans form part of broader efforts by the Health Ministry to strengthen emergency care.

Mr Akandoh said that more than 200 ambulances are currently in service, and a national electronic emergency bed management system is also being piloted.

He said the system will give health authorities visibility over available emergency beds and help manage existing capacity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.