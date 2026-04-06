Any man who apologises to woman deserves to suffer – Brymo

Nigerian singer, Olawale Ashimi, known by his stage name Brymo, has sparked controversy with his recent misogynistic opinion on apology.

The Ara crooner claimed that it is wrong for a man to apologise to a woman when the woman is at fault.

According to him, any man who apologises to a woman for her wrongdoings deserves “suffering.”

On his Instagram page, the singer wrote, “Nobody deserves to suffer more than men who apologise to women when the women are wrong.

“And suffer they will from here, and for the rest of humanity’s earthly existence.”

Brymo’s opinion sparked mixed reactions, with many claiming that his view didn’t capture certain aspects of relationship dynamics.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.