APSU 2002 launches GH¢5.4m teachers’ apartment project ahead of St Augustine’s 97th anniversary

The 2002 year group of the St Augustine’s Past Students Union (APSU) has unveiled a GH¢5.4 million legacy project to address accommodation challenges for teachers at St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast.

The project, which officially launched a fundraising campaign on Friday, 19 June 2026, involves the construction of a 14-unit one-storey apartment block for teachers within the school’s campus.

The initiative is expected to augment existing staff accommodation, with only 60 of the school’s 140 teachers currently residing on campus.

Addressing members of the school’s alumni network at the launch event held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, the Headmaster of St Augustine’s College, Rev. Fr. Dr Patrick Godfred Appiah, commended the APSU 2002 group for undertaking the project.

According to him, the additional accommodation will enhance student supervision and promote discipline, particularly as enrolment continues to rise under the Free Senior High School programme.

He noted that increasing the number of teachers living on campus would strengthen the school's capacity to provide guidance and support to students beyond classroom hours.

The Chairman for the event, former Cabinet Minister and former Member of Parliament for New Juaben North, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, a member of APSU's 1961 year group, urged alumni to embrace the spirit of unity and diversity that has long defined the institution.

He said the founding philosophy of St Augustine’s College was rooted in fostering national unity and developing human capital capable of addressing Africa’s challenges.

“Most of the friends I made at St Augustine’s came from other regions. The principle of one nation, one people, which was inculcated in us at St Augustine’s, shows that the founders meant well for us,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, the Dean of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, an APSU 1993 alumnus, encouraged old students to view giving back to their alma mater as an act of service rather than a competition among year groups.

He said alumni contributions should reflect appreciation for the institutions that helped shape their lives and careers.

Professor Abotsi also urged alumni groups to regularise the payment of dues among members to build stronger financial reserves for developmental projects.

Several alumni associations from sister schools supported the initiative during the launch, including HOPSA ’02, AMOSA ’02, BLEOO ’02, SANTA ’02 and MOBA ’02.

Dubbed BOLT – Building Opportunities for Learning and Transformation, the APSU 2002 Teachers’ Apartment Project is expected to be completed by December 2026.

Organisers say the project forms part of efforts to improve the welfare of teachers and create a more conducive environment for teaching and learning at St Augustine’s College.

Contributions towards the project can be made through the APSU 2002 website, www.apsu2002.com.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.